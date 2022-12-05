Vior Provides Annual Meeting Update

MONTREAL, December 5, 2022 - Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to provide further details regarding its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). As previously announced, the Meeting of the Corporation will be held by means of remote communication rather than in person, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the meeting using the Zoom link provided below:

https://fasken.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkdO6oqzIrH9deYyJfZWPRvtE3h_YysNmZ

(Meeting ID: 969 3705 9153)

Due to a technical issue outside of the Corporation's control, Vior will not be in a position to send out individual confirmation emails (with a copy of the Zoom link) to every registered shareholder and duly appointed proxyholders who registered prior to the Meeting using the link provided in the notice of Meeting dated November 7, 2022. To ensure a smooth process, the Corporation is asking registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to log in by 10:45 a.m. (Eastern time) on December 7, 2022.

Vior Inc.

Vior is a hybrid junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects (see Vior's corporate presentation HERE).

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

514-442-7707

leustache@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program on the Blondeau-Guillet Property and the future issuance of Shares (or cash payment in lieu thereof) under the Option Agreement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

