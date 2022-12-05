Coeur to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Coeur's executive team plans to discuss topics including the Company's strategy, performance, exploration and outlook. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. Registration for the event is available through the following link: https://app.webinar.net/WPnO63Jd2A0.

Presentation materials will be made available pre-market on December 15, 2022 on the Company's website at www.coeur.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, The Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, performance, exploration and outlooks. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically-related conditions), changes in the market price of gold and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages (involving the Company and its subsidiaries or third parties), the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves or mineral resources, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to workforce, materials and equipment availability, inflationary pressures, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations and effects on suppliers or the refiners and smelters, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities. This does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005788/en/

Contact

Coeur Mining Inc.

Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com