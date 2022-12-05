Majestic Announces 2022 AGM Results and Provides HKEX Listing Application Update

Vancouver, December 6, 2022 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that the management nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held on December 5, 2022 were elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders re-elected Stephen Kenwood, Grant Chen, and John Campbell for the upcoming year.

Other resolutions submitted by management to shareholders for consideration were approved as presented, including the approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan as summarized in the Information Circular (99.71% For; 0.29% Against). Approval of the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the Directors to fix their remuneration (100.00% For).

At the AGM, the Company provided a further update on the status of the application for listing of shares of the Company's subsidiary, Persistence Resources Group Ltd. on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") which was initially announced by the Company's March 30, 2022 news release. The Company confirms it is still working through the listing application process and is responding to queries from the HKEX and Securities and Futures Commission.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Stephen Kenwood as President & Chief Executive Office, and James Mackie as Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in mineral resource exploration, development and extraction. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

