Lake Resources NL: Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cheemin BoLinn to the board of Lake Resources, effective December 5, 2022. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources board and build the business for the long term.Dr. Bo-Linn is an accomplished CEO, former Fortune 100 operations executive, and board director with over 25 years of governance expertise at private organizations and public companies across the Americas and Europe. Her board leadership experience at public companies includes her appointment as Lead Independent Director, Chair of every major committee (Audit, Compensation, Nomination/Governance), Chair of Sustainability/ESG, and Chair of the Technology and Cybersecurity committees. Her related current board service includes Flux Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced sustainable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial mobility fleets.Dr. Bo-Linn has been recognized internationally for her achievements, including by The Financial Times in its 2021 "Top 100" global board director diversity list and the National Association of Corporate Directors in its 2019 "Top 50 Board of Directors" list, recognizing the most influential directors and corporate governance leaders with boardroom excellence in innovation and integrity. In recognition of her contribution to the scientific and technological communities, Dr. Bo-Linn was inducted into the international "Hall of Fame" for Women in Technology and was also named "Top Woman of Influence" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Until recently, Dr. Bo-Linn was CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator which also provided consulting and operations expertise in software (SaaS), IoT, mobile, and digital (analytics, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain, and cybersecurity). Previously, during her 20+ years in senior IBM executive roles, she led global teams as IBM's VP of Indu trial Sector/Electronics, responsible for IBM's software, semiconductor chips, storage, and consulting services.Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow commented that considering the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains, which will bring a higher level of scrutiny to issues of sustainability in the lithium mining sector, the appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn is invaluable and timely."Dr. Bo-Linn brings highly relevant and extensive experience, particularly in sustainability, governance and the renewables supply chain," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "Her industry expertise along with her environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies will position us for growth and the creation of shareholder value, as we transition to a new development stage."Dr. Bo-Linn has a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) in Computer based Information Systems and Organizational Change from the University of Houston and was appointed as Visiting Professor at the joint Columbia University, London School of Business, and Hong Kong University EMBA/MBA program. She also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Certificate Programme.The appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multi-billion dollar resource projects.Dr. Bo-Linn will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Dr. Bo-Linn was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Lake Resources NL





