Lake Resources NL: Appoints Howard Atkins to Board

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Atkins to the board, effective December 5, 2022.Mr. Atkins brings deep financial management, capital markets, transaction, foreign exchange, and public company experience to the Lake Resources Board. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake board and build the business for the long term. He has over 30 years of financial leadership experience, including 20 years serving as a CFO for organisations including Wells Fargo, New York Life Insurance Company, and Midlantic Bank Corporation.Mr Atkins previously held senior roles at Chase Manhattan Bank, including as Head of Foreign Exchange and Markets Businesses for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and head of the bank's worldwide interest rate derivatives trading business.He has served on the boards of Occidental Petroleum, whose markets included the US and South America; and Ingram Micro, a global technology and logistics company also with operations in the US and South America. He has served on the Human Resources, Audit, Finance, and Technology Committees during his public board service.Mr Atkins holds an MA in Economics from Ohio State University and a BS in Mathematics from City College of New York."Mr. Atkin's experience in governance, financial control, and capital markets and his connections in energy markets will be vital as we move toward FID on Kachi," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said."We are fortunate to add Mr. Atkin's deep expertise as a global financial leader to the Lake board," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "We welcome his breadth of experience, oversight and guidance as we transition the business to a new stage of development and execution".Mr. Dickson, who assumed the position of CEO in September 2022, is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.Mr. Atkins will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Mr. Atkins was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Lake Resources NL





Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com