Centamin PLC Announces Van Eck TR-1
PERTH, December 6, 2022 - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
|
Name
|
City of registered
office
|
Country of registered
office
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Africa ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
|
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
|
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Dec-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Dec-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
.
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
10.001000
|
0.000000
|
10.001000
|
115658932
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
9.970000
|
0.000000
|
9.970000
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
JE00B5TT1872
|
115658932
|
|
10.001000
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
115658932
|
10.001000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
Ultimate controlling person
|
Name of controlled undertaking
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Africa ETF
|
0.046000
|
|
0.046000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
0.059000
|
|
0.059000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
5.513000
|
|
5.513000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
3.496000
|
|
3.496000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
0.003000
|
|
0.003000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
0.030000
|
|
0.030000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.328000
|
|
0.328000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.385000
|
|
0.385000%
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
0.140000
|
|
0.140000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
115,658,932 shares and 10.001% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
03-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, Fl, USA
