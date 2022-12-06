Aura Declares Dividend of US$0.14 per share to be paid in December 2022

ROAD TOWN, Dec. 06, 2022 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared and approved the payment of a dividend (the "Dividend") of US$0.14 per common share (approximately US$10.1 million in total). In accordance with the Company's dividend policy (the "Dividend Policy"), the Dividend is in respect of and is based on Aura's expected financial results for the six months ending on December 31, 2022. The Company had a strong liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$121 million as of September 30, 2022.



Under the Dividend Policy, the Company's annual dividend is equal to 20% of its estimated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the relevant six months less sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures for the same period. The amount of the Dividend is based on the actual results for Q3 2022 and the expected results for Q4 2022, including expected production, cash costs and sustaining and exploration capex for Q4 2022, all of which are in line with the Company's latest guidance.

The Dividend will be paid on December 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2022 ("Record Date"). All shareholders of record will receive the Dividend in US dollars.

Holders of the Company's Brazilian Depositary Receipts as of Record Date are expected to receive payment by December 30, 2022 and will receive the Brazilian Reais equivalent of the Dividend, based on a market exchange rate to be disclosed in a future Press Release, in advance of its payment date.

The Dividend is not subject to withholding taxes at the time of payment by the Company.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have our shareholders continue to benefit from the significant progress at Aura with the payment of another strong dividend. Underpinned by our sustainable and cash flowing assets, this year we further strengthened our long-term growth profile with three mines expected to be online by 2025 boosting our production profile by 82%. Today's announcement illustrates our confidence in the long-term outlook for our business, and reinforces our strategic objective, which is to grow while paying dividends."

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has four additional gold projects in Brazil: Almas, under construction; Borborema and Matupá, in development, and São Francisco, in care & maintenance, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura's website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the expected timing of the Dividend; expected production levels in Q4 2022 and metal prices received in respect thereof; the Company's sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures for Q4 2022; the further potential of the Company's properties; and the ability of the Company to achieve its short and long term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to achieve its short-term and longer-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof, the ability to lower costs and increase production, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, copper and gold or certain other commodity price volatility, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. See the disclosure under the heading "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended on September 30, 2022 (the "Q3 2022 MD&A"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to income in section 17.A of the Q3 MD&A is incorporated by reference herein.