Generic Gold Announces 1,500 m Drill Program Targeting High Priority EM Plates on Belvais Project, Québec

Toronto, December 6, 2022 - Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OTCQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the required permits for a new 1,500-metre diamond drill program on the Belvais Project, located in the northwestern region of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt. The program is to follow up on high-priority EM (electromagnetic) targets that were discovered in the recently completed BHEM (borehole electromagnetics) program. The strongest and highest priority of these BHEM anomalies lies only 25m under surface and is approximately 1.2km south of Starr Peak Mining's recent drilling on their Normetmar VMS deposit. Figure 1 demonstrates three of the planned diamond holes (yellow collars) with their associated EM plates (orange) that are being targeted. The drill rig is set to mobilize mid-week and begin drilling immediately after.

The BHEM technique has seen great success in the immediate area with neighbouring Starr Peak Mining (TSXV: STE), which has successfully converted its BHEM anomalies into VMS targets, and was their main discovery tool at the NewMétal property (see Starr Peak Press Release dated February 23, 2021), which borders Generic's, Belvais property.

The Chicobi belt has seen a renewed exploration focus over recent years, largely due to numerous high-grade gold discoveries by bordering Amex Exploration (TSX-V: AMX). The area is historically very underexplored for gold and has the potential to become another major gold producing belt of the Abitibi, all in the while remaining highly prosperous for further VMS discoveries. Neighbouring Amex Exploration has been recently named Exploration Company of the Year at Mines and Money London, highlighting the quality of assets in the immediate area.

As shown in Figure 2, the Belvais project lies directly south-east of Amex Exploration's Perron Project, which recently announced a new VMS discovery (the QF Zone) along the Normétal Mine Sequence (see Amex Press Release dated August 9, 2021), and is also directly east and south-east of Starr Peak's NewMétal project, which announced high-grade VMS mineralization on their Normetmar target (see Starr Peak Press Release dated May 4, 2021). Both of these new discoveries occur along the Normétal Fault which is of particular significance for Generic Gold, as the Company holds over 20 km of the Normétal Fault on its Belvais claims and is one of the largest landholders in the area with 12,563 hectares.





Figure 1: Location of planned holes P-GEN-22-22A to 24A (yellow collars) with their associated EM plates (orange) being targeted, with TMI (total magnetic intensity) shaded in the background Note the proximity to the town of Normétal, the historic Normétal VMS mine, the important Normétal fault and Normetmar deposit currently being advanced by Starr Peak Mining.

Figure 2: Generic Gold's Belvais project with respect to Amex Exploration's Perron project and Starr Peak's NewMétal project, noting the highlighted Normétal Mine Horizon sequence (shown in blue) of which Generic holds up to 18km of.

Qualified Person

Aaron Stone P.Geo, (OGQ - 2170), Vice President Exploration of Generic Gold and Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property and in the vicinity, particularly in regards to historical drill results and historical mine production. However, the Qualified Person believes that these results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Also, mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of four properties covering 12,563 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal, and east of Amex Exploration's Perron project and the past-producing Normétal mine. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at www.genericgold.ca.

