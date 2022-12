Orea Bolsters Board and Management Team to Focus on 5M oz Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2022 - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG). As a result of its recently completed agreement to acquire 100% ownership of the Montagne d'Or 5-million-ounce gold deposit, Orea is pleased to announce management and director changes. Montagne d'Or is a permitting stage, open pit gold mine development project with good grade, excellent metallurgy, and considerable potential to increase ounces by infill and expansion drilling. *

Michel Jébrak has been appointed to the board of directors. He is one of the most highly published geologists in the French speaking world and has advised the national geological survey of France (BRGM), and to the French government on sustainable mining practices. Mr. Jébrak's distinguished more than 40-year career has included numerous mining accolades and awards, committee appointments, and positions with various Australian, Canadian, and French companies among others. He has instructed in a number of French universities and he has held the post of professor of economic geology at the University of Quebec at Montreal (UQAM) since 1987. Mr. Jébrak is a global advocate for responsible mining development and innovation.

Robert Giustra, Orea's Chairman, will act as Interim CEO with the aim of closing the 55.01% acquisition (for 100% total) of the Montagne d'Or project, and obtaining the requisite government approvals, in addition to seeing through the renewal of the project mining titles; after which a permanent head will be sought. Mr. Giustra is the co-founder and former CEO of Orea (formerly named Columbus Gold); he resigned in early 2018, noting that he had fulfilled his aim to take Montagne d'Or to the permitting stage, handing the permitting responsibilities to joint venture partner Nord Gold to act as operator in late 2017.

Peter Gianulis, Director of Orea, commented: "Obtaining the commitment of these two individuals to take-on these roles at this time, bodes very well for the future of Orea and its shareholders." Mr. Gianulis further stated: "Michel Jébrak has an excellent reputation in France, and Robert Giustra's past leadership of Orea achieved corporate objectives that seemed insurmountable at the time."

Under Mr. Giustra's leadership, from 2010 to 2018 Columbus Gold acquired the Montagne d'Or project, funded and carried-out its development from 2 million inferred ounces of gold, to a bankable feasibility study with 5.37 million ounces hosting significant gold reserves, and completed comprehensive environmental studies. As former CEO Mr. Giustra achieved a Top 10 share price performance ranking in 2015 out of a peer group of some 1,200 mining companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and in 2014 and 2016, Columbus Gold was included among the 50 best-performing international company stocks traded on the OTCQX. In 2016, Columbus Gold was one of only two Metals & Mining Sector companies to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Orea also reports the resignation of Oleg Pelevin from the board of directors. The board greatly values his time on the board and thanks him sincerely for his contributions over the years.

*About Montagne d'Or

Orea is awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court of France regarding the renewal of the Montagne d'Or mining titles (see press release of May 10, 2022). Montagne d'Or is an open pit gold mine development project that hosts Measured Mineral Resources of 10.3 Mt at 1.804 g/t gold (600,000 oz), Indicated Mineral Resources of 74.8 Mt at 1.350 g/t gold (3.25 Moz) and additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.2 Mt at 1.48 g/t gold (960,000 oz), prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Resources are confined within a pit shell defined by a gold price of US$1,300/oz and a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t gold. Mineral Reserves have also been defined with Proven Mineral Reserves of 8.25 Mt at 1.99 g/t gold (530,000 oz) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 45.87 Mt at 1.50 g/t gold (2.2 M oz). The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves were estimated using a gold price of US$1,200 per ounce at varied cut-off grades from 0.552 to 0.665 g/t gold, dependent on lithological rock types, economics and estimated metallurgical recovery. Montagne d'Or ore can be readily processed to recover the contained gold and silver values using unit operations considered standard to the industry.

Qualified Person

Rock Lefrançois, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein, including verification of the data disclosed.

About Orea Mining Corp.

Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company, advancing the world-class 5-million-ounce Montagne d'Or permitting stage gold mine project in French Guiana, a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold mines with a reduced environmental footprint, using innovative technologies and upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Peter Gianulis

Director

