International Zeolite Announces Agreement With Niagara College's Horticultural & Environmental Sciences Innovation Centre

Vancouver, December 6, 2022 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement between Niagara College's Horticultural & Environmental Sciences Innovation Centre (HESIC).

Under the terms of the agreement, Niagara College will provide priority and support for research projects in relationship to IZ's proprietary grow system NEREA®, which will be carried out by HESIC. Niagara College will provide ongoing access to resources, staff, and space to support these research projects. The College will also work with IZ to explore prospective advanced manufacturing, business and commercialization projects and alignments, as opportunities may arise. Further, Niagara College will support the efforts of IZ in their establishment of the Company's new production facility in the Niagara region.

NEREA® is IZ's propriety on demand grow system designed for all agricultural sectors: nurseries, greenhouses, horticultural growers, and outdoor growers. It imbeds into zeolite particles all the Macronutrients and Micronutrients needed by plants to grow effectively and healthy. It is a demand driven system that allows plants to receive nutrients based on their need and at the time the plant needs it. Proven in trials and validation studies NEREA® grow system, decreases crop time resulting in additional crops for growers thus increasing grower ROI, reduces the overall requirements for fertilizer by up to 80% resulting in much lower input costs for growers, and reduces Green House Gases (GHG) significantly through the very reduction of fertilizer consumption.

"Niagara College is recognized as one of Canada's top research academic institutions, and they have evaluated our NEREA® grow system as well as provided us with recommended solutions supporting rapid adoption of our products and solutions by growers in the agricultural segment. We have gained incredible competitive advantage through our partnership with Niagara College and look forward to continued success," says Mark Pearlman, President, and Chief Operating Officer of International Zeolite Corp.

"HESIC prides itself on creating strong, impactful research relationships like the one we have with International Zeolite Corp. (IZ). At Niagara College, we provide organizations with research solutions that help to evaluate innovations and move their products toward commercialization. We're excited to continue our partnership with IZ, and this new agreement will enable even more innovative research," says Kimberley Cathline, Manager, Research Program, HESIC.

"This agreement with Niagara College's HESIC will allow the establishment of an academic relationship with the University of Havana (UH), specifically the NEREA Scientific Team, author of the NEREA technology validated in Cuba and other Latin American countries since 1985, and licensed to International Zeolite Corp. With this agreement, IZ will bring together the UH-NEREA Team, a highly qualified group of researchers on Natural Zeolite Material Science and Technology, with the HESIC Team, also a highly qualified team of researchers of agriculture technologies. The new IZ-NEREA Team will have several subjects to research, develop and innovate to demonstrate and support the benefits of the NEREA technology and products, a new paradigm for world Agriculture," says Dr.Sc. Gerardo Rodríguez-Fuentes Chief Science Officer International Zeolite Corp.

