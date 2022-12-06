Ximen Completes Lidar Surveys Over Past Producing Gold Mines

Kenville, Star, Venus - Juno, and California

Nelson BC Canada

VANCOUVER, December 6, 2022 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXv:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that during the 2022 field season it conducted a LIDAR survey at its Nelson property in southern British Columbia.

Map showing area of 2022 LIDAR and IP geophysical surveys at Ximen's Nelson property.

A total of 36.4 square kilometers were flown, with LIDAR and orthophoto data collected with a Phoenix Ranger Lidar scanner via a manned helicopter. The LIDAR survey was flown over the northern part of Ximen's Nelson property and covered the Kenville, Star, Venus - Juno, and California properties. These properties cover historic gold mines with production listed in the table below.

Mine Period Tonnes Gold Oz Silver Oz Copper lb Lead lb Zinc lb Kenville incl. Venango 1890-1954 159,002 (milled) 65,759 28,124 3,488 51,908 33,524 Venus-Juno 1900-1941 4,197 (milled) 3,444 3,070 13 952 California 1910-1947 1,454 (mined) 2,258 3,942 17,824 42,942 Eureka 1905-1954 3,603 (milled) 617 36,161 350,910 1,572 Star 1904, 1934 1,163 (mined) 180 3 93

(from BC Minfile database)

At the Kenville gold mine, Ximen is in the permitting stage for underground development. Drilling on the property between 2008 and 2012 identified several new gold-bearing veins in widely spaced drill holes. Detailed drilling is required to adequately define the veins and grade continuity. Given the depth from surface, in-fill drilling is best done from underground mine workings. New underground development is therefore being permitted that will access the new vein extensions.

The Venus-Juno mine is being permitted for surface drilling by Ximen to test for vein extensions. A grab sample of mineralized quartz collected on the property by Ximen in 2020 contained 9.04 grams per tonne gold, 72.8 grams per tonne silver and 1.27% copper (news release dated February 12, 2021).

The California mine has been permitted by Ximen for surface drilling. The drilling is designed to test an area of the California vein above the historic mine level No. 3 where historic sampling indicates the vein averages 25.57 grams per tonne gold over a length of 91 meters with vein widths of 0.9 to 1.5 meters (BC Mines Annual Report for 1919). There are five additional gold-bearing veins in the area, including the Deadwood, Union, Creek, Cabin and the Exchequer veins. Outcrop of the California vein was sampled in 2020 and found to contain 8.4 grams per tonne gold (news release dated March 09, 2021).

The Eureka and Star mines occur in a broad area of vein-hosted and disseminated gold-copper mineralization. Numerous geological, geochemical, and geophysical surveys were completed in this area that identified several exploration targets. A total of 94 diamond drill and reverse circulation holes (15,741 metres) were drilled between 1933 and 2011 that resulted in significant gold-copper intercepts, indicating potential for a bulk-mineable deposit. Ximen has applied for a permit to do surface drilling and is actively exploring this area with geochemical surveys and a modern Induced Polarization/Resistivity geophysical survey. An exploration camp is also being prepared for use during the next drill season. The 2022 LIDAR survey results will be used to provide a detailed topographic base and to help identify fault structures.

Photo of historic drill core stored at exploration camp.

Analyses referred to in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS. Over-limits for silver were determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and ICP finish, and over limits for silver, lead, zinc and copper by specific four-acid digestions with ICP-AES finish for high grade materials.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

