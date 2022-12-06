Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Filing of Technical Report for Emily Manganese Project

Toronto, December 6, 2022 - Nevada Silver Corp. (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of November 23, 2022, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "North Star Manganese Inc. NI43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota, USA" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Technical Report was prepared by Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company. The independent technical report has a signature date of December 5, 2022. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.nevadasilvercorp.com.

For further Information please contact:

Nevada Silver Corp.

Gary Lewis

Group CEO & Director

T: +1 (657) 846 5299

gl@nevadasilvercorp.com

