CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Advance Lithium Announces Private Placement Financing

This document corrects and updates the price of each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share to five cents ($0.05) per share from four cents ($0.04) per share in body of the press release issued on November 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST. No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Kamloops, December 6, 2022 - Advance Lithium Corp. (TSXV: AALI) ("Advance Lithium" or "the Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of two cents ($0.02) per Unit (the "Financing"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of five cents ($0.05) per share at any time within 24 months of the date of issuance.

The Financing will be for a maximum of $300,000 resulting in 15,000,000 Units being issued. Funds will be used to advance the Lithium and Sarape projects and for general corporate purposes.

The Company intends to close the private placement immediately following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals. There are no material facts or material changes relating to the Company that have not been previously disclosed.

About Advance Lithium Corp.

Advance Lithium is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties containing precious metals, battery metals and fertilizer minerals. The company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Tabasquena silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, in 2017, and the Venaditas project, also in Zacatecas state, in April, 2018.

In March 2020, the Company moved into the lithium space with a purchase agreement to acquire 13 lithium-potassium boron prospective salars in central Mexico, which also includes rights to a patent pending proprietary lithium and potassium extraction method.

In July 2022, the Company acquired a 100-per-cent interest in the Sarape epithermal gold project in Mexico. Orogen Royalties Inc. retains a 1.5% royalty on the project.

