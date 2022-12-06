Centurion Issues Shares for Debt

Vancouver, December 6, 2022 - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to settle $732,468 in outstanding debt owed to various creditors by issuing 14,649,360 Common Shares valued at $0.05 per Unit. The shares have now been issued and the debt has been extinguished.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has executed an Option Agreement enabling it to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario. The Agreement has received conditional Exchange approval.

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

David Tafel

