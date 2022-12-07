Canstar Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Toronto, December 6, 2022 - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX) & (OTC:CSRNF) ("Canstar" or the "Company") reports the results from all matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 5, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All of the management nominees for election of director were elected and MNP LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor.

The resolution pertaining to the approval of the rolling stock option plan of the Company was not approved by a majority of shareholders represented at the Meeting. The board of directors of the Company expects to approve a resolution modifying the prior rolling stock option plan of the Company to a 10% fixed stock option plan (the "Fixed Plan"), which is permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and does not require shareholder approval under TSXV policies. The number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance under the Fixed Plan is expected to be 11,025,366 Common Shares which is 10% of the number of Common Shares outstanding on the Meeting date. Any grant of stock options under the Fixed Plan is subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

The terms of the Fixed Plan will be substantially similar to the stock option plan that was appended to information circular dated October 19, 2022 pertaining to the Meeting, however the number of shares issuable under the Fixed Plan will be fixed at 11,025,366 Common Shares and the Fixed Plan will not include a net exercise provision. The purpose of the Fixed Plan will be to continue the outstanding stock options that were granted under the previous stock option plan and to advance the interests of the Company to provide eligible persons under the Fixed Plan with incentives and to encourage stock ownership of such persons. The Fixed Plan will be the only security-based compensation plan that the Company maintains at the time of adoption of the Fixed Plan. Any stock options outstanding under the previous stock option plan will be governed by the Fixed Plan. The Fixed Plan is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar Resources has a very experienced technical team and board who are focused on new mineral discoveries in Newfoundland, Canada. Central Newfoundland has emerged as one of the most exciting gold exploration districts due to recent high-grade orogenic gold discoveries along crustal scale fault corridors. The Company is focused on gold exploration on 939 km2 of mineral claim licenses in south-central Newfoundland, including the Golden Baie project which has multiple high- grade gold anomalies at surface along 40 km of strike and near-surface drilling confirming the presence of high-grade orogenic gold. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project in central Newfoundland.

Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

