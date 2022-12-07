Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper: Discovers New Gold-Silver "Beyer Zone" at MPD Project within 2.2 Kilometre Gold-in-Soil Trend

Vancouver, Canada - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) as the company discovers new high-grade gold and silver in soil at the Beyer Zone located in the MPD Project in British Columbia, Canada. Kodiak Copper Corp. reports a new high-grade gold-silver discovery on surface, the "Beyer Zone" from trenching at the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.Trenching at the Beyer Zone was part of Kodiak's broader, regional exploration program to evaluate untested copper-gold targets across the MPD property. This work has been conducted in parallel with the Company's fully funded 25,000 metre drill program on several copper-gold porphyry targets, from which further results will continue to be reported.Highlights- A 2022 surface sample taken prior to trenching the Beyer Zone assayed 14.15 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 9.40 g/t silver.- Trench sampling expanded this new surface gold-silver discovery to 3.02 g/t gold and 24.18 g/t silver over 12 metres, including 5.29 g/t gold and 27.70 g/t silver over 2 metres in north-south Trench 22-015.- Trench sampling east-west also assayed 9.11 g/t gold and 24.00 g/t silver over 2 metres, with a parallel zone 8 metres west assaying 2.60 g/t gold and 10.10 g/t silver over 2 metres in Trench 22-016.- Approximately 14 metres of hydrothermally altered and mineralized rock has been exposed in the two trenches excavated to date, which remains open to extension.- The Beyer Zone discovery was made within a 2.2 kilometre long, 750 metre wide gold-in-soil corridor discovered during Kodiak's 2019 and 2021 soil sampling.- Trenching at the Beyer Zone followed up gold-in-soil anomalies and a chip sample previously reported by Kodiak that assayed 11.75 g/t and 42.5 g/t silver over 2.3 metres.- The Beyer alteration zone hosting gold and silver mineralization contains elevated pathfinder elements such as arsenic, antimony, bismuth, and tellurium, which can be used for geochemical vectoring and new target generation across the MPD property.- Extensive drilling at the nearby Gate and Man zones have demonstrated a close association between shallow bedrock mineralization and soil geochemistry. As such, the 2.2 kilometre by 750 metre gold-in-soil trend hosting the Beyer Zone is not expected to be primarily caused by glacial transport.- The Beyer Zone is slated for additional trenching and drilling as part of the 2023 program.Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "The Beyer gold-silver discovery is an exciting new development as it sits within a multi-kilometre, completely untested new gold-in-soil trend. It is remarkable because this is the first time sizable intervals of high-grade gold-silver mineralization have been trenched at the MPD project.Mineralization and alteration are open along strike, making extension of these trenches an obvious follow-up for 2023. The Beyer discovery is a testament to the outstanding prospectivity of the MPD Project and adds new upside and value creation potential for our shareholders."To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3KJ1EXA7





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





