Lithium Ionic Enters into Agreement to Acquire Strategic Mining Claims in Brazil

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 - Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Mineraçao Borges Ltda. ("Borges") and MGLIT Impediment's Ltda., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to which the Company shall acquire from Borges a 100% ownership interest in three mining claims (the "Claims") covering a total of 1,527 hectares in Minas Gerais, Brazil (the "Transaction").



The three Claims to be acquired cover a total of 1,527 hectares and are located along trend with the known lithium deposits in the Itinga Pegmatite Field, including lithium producer CBL's deposit, as well as Sigma Lithium's Xuxa and Barreiro deposits. Several pegmatite occurrences have already been identified and will be immediately investigated by systematic exploration aiming at the definition of potential spodumene mineral resources.

According to Blake Hylands, P. Geo. CEO of Lithium Ionic, "The Borges claims will significantly add to our land holdings in this highly sought-after lithium district. We look forward to carrying out exploration on these prospective properties in the coming months."

The Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and in order to complete the Transaction, Lithium Ionic shall pay to Borges:

R$500,000 (equivalent to approx. C$130,400) upon the execution of the conveyance documents transferring the Claims to MGLIT (the "Closing Date"); and

R$15,000,000 (equivalent to approx. C$3.9 million) upon the Company producing an independent NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate on the Claims of a minimum of 2 million tons with a Li 2 O content over 1.30% within 18 months of the Closing Date.

The Transaction is an arm's length transaction for the purposes of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and qualifies as an "Exempt Transaction" under TSXV Policy 5.3. Lithium Ionic is not paying any finder fees in connection with the Transaction.

Figure 1: Lithium Ionic Claims and Borges Claims to be Acquired

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c295ad7-ca8d-44b2-957e-ee49ad235da7

About Lithium Ionic Corp.



Lithium Ionic is a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, which boasts excellent infrastructure, including highways, access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, and nearby commercial ports. Its Itinga and Galvani claims are located in the same district as the lithium-producing CBL mine and development-stage Sigma Lithium Corp.'s large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are "qualified persons" as defined in NI 43-101.

