Radius Gold Extends Regional Exploration Rights and Welcomes Strengthened Geological Team in Guatemala

Vancouver, December 7th, 2022 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to advise of the extension of the Guatemala regional exploration rights to partner, Volcanic Gold Mines Inc., and welcomes the appointment of Volcanic's new Vice-President, Exploration.

VP Exploration Appointment - Volcanic Gold

Radius is pleased with Volcanic Gold's further strengthening of its exploration team with Luc English being retained as VP Exploration. An exploration geologist, Luc has over 25 years of global experience in the mining industry, including 15 years in Central America and brings extensive exploration, technical and administrative experience to the Volcanic team. As part of Luc's 15 years of experience in Central America, he was the Country Exploration Manager responsible for the concession acquisition, discovery and definition of a 2+Moz gold resource, and a pre-feasibility open pit mining study on Condor Gold PLC's La India Project in Nicaragua.

Radius Gold President, Bruce Smith, commented: "Luc's track record of international exploration, technical and administrative experience including a senior executive management role in advancing gold deposits from acquisition, discovery to pre-feasibility stage in Central America makes him ideally suited to join Volcanic's team of geologists and management with extensive experience in Guatemala and Central America. We look forward to working with Volcanic's team as we advance these highly prospective assets in Guatemala through 2023."

Guatemala Property Evaluation Right

Pursuant to an agreement signed in 2020, Radius granted to Volcanic an option to earn an interest in Radius's Holly and Banderas Projects located in Guatemala, and the exclusive right to evaluate (the "Evaluation Right") until September 1, 2022 the other property interests of Radius in eastern Guatemala and to enter into an agreement with Radius to acquire an interest in any of such other properties on reasonable mutually agreed upon terms.

Pursuant to the Evaluation Right, Volcanic is in the process of conducting evaluation work on certain of Radius's Guatemala properties and, subject to TSXV Venture Exchange approval, Radius has agreed to an extension of the Evaluation Right by one year to September 1, 2023. No additional consideration, including exploration work requirements, is payable by Volcanic with respect to the Evaluation Right extension.

As Volcanic and Radius have a common director and two common officers, Volcanic is a "non-arm's length party" to Radius within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9. The extension of the Evaluation Right is not, however, a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and therefore the requirements of the Exchange's Policy 5.9 and MI 61-101 do not apply.

Radius Gold has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius Gold is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

