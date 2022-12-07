Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

VANCOUVER, December 7, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The Toro Property, target 11 vein area was generated by pure science using airborne geophysics. To test the target area, it was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of 2 geologist and 1 geo technician on three different occasions where it was sampled vertically over 244 meters from the valley floor at 1,090 meters to 1,415 meters on the first occasion. A total of 10 samples were collected, 2 float, 4 grab and 2 chip samples. Of the 10 samples collected,3 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Figure 3 below for Target 11 area.

Figure 3- Toro Property, Target 11 Vein Location

On the first occasion, in the area east of Target 11, sample D-723587 of float collected at the valley floor returned 0.31% copper whereas grab sample D-723588 taken 191 meters vertically above assayed 1.51% copper and consisted of a quartz vein with abundant black siltstone fragments with abundant malachite copper alteration with moderate azurite, See Table 1, Photo 1/2 below.

Photo 1 /2 -

A further 52 meters vertically above, grab sample D-723589 of quartz-carbonate veining weathered green with minor blue patches with less than 1% chalcopyrite was sampled and reported 0.36% copper, See Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Area East of Target 11 Vein, Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation Sample Type Copper % D-723587 1,099 Float 0.31 D-723588 1,290 Grab 1.52 D-723589 1,342 Grab 0.36

On the second visit, the same team explored the area which, is now called Target 11 vein. Where a total of 3 samples, 2 chips and one grab were taken over a vertical elevation of 31 meters.

Chip sample # D-723823 taken over a width of 0.25 meters consisted of quartz veining with iron carbonate with abundant shale fragments with minor malachite copper staining with less than 1 % chalcopyrite assayed 0.22% copper over the 0.25 meters, see Table 2 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 -

A further 25 meters vertically below, grab sample D-723824 of a white quartz vein with 1-3% disseminated chalcopyrite with malachite copper alteration returned 0.28% copper, see Table 2 and Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 -

Chip sample D-723826 taken at the same elevation of 1,732 meters vertically of the vein material assayed 0.05% copper over 0.70 meters, see Table 2 below.

Table 2 - Target 11 Vein Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation Sample Type Width (m) Copper % D-723823 1,757 Chip 0.25 0.22 D-723824 1,732 Grab 0.28 D-723826 1,732 Chip 0.70 0.05

On the following day the same field crew traversed the area north of the Target 11 veining and collected 2 samples, 1 float and 1 grab. See Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 -

Float Sample D-723829 taken at 1,800 meters vertically reported 0.98% copper and consisted of beige to rusty orange in color quartz carbonate veining with trace malachite and 2-5% chalcopyrite, see Table 3 above and Photo 6 below.

Photo 6 -

At a distance of 65 meters vertically below grab sample D-723829 returned 0.99% copper and consisted of the same beige to rusty orange in color quartz carbonate veining with trace bornite and 1-3% chalcopyrite, see table 3 and Photo 7/8 below.

Photo 7/8

Table 3 - Area North of Target 11 Vein Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation Sample Type Copper % D-723828 1,800 Float 0.98 D-723829 1,735 Grab 0.99

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

Going Forwards

That makes the total of 2 new veins found in 2022 sampling on the Muskwa project so far reported. As you may have notice, this area is copper only and does not have the gold-silver domain as seen on the previously reported Brad Vein Area.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

