Northstar Completes Surface Exploration and Magnetic Survey at Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property

Vancouver, December 7, 2022 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the completion of a surface exploration program and high resolution airborne magnetic survey over the Company's 100%-owned, 615 hectare Milestone Property (Figure 1), situated 3 km southwest of the town of Temagami, Ontario.

Highlights

72 surface samples collected over a 1.5 km strike length

80-line km, high resolution UAV magnetic survey completed

2022 Surface Exploration Program

Northstar carried out a brief surface exploration program consisting of prospecting and sampling of the key metagabbro trend on the Milestone Property between November 9th and 16th, 2022. A total of 72 surface samples were collected over a 1.5 km strike length of the lower metagabbro contact and include samples with massive pyrite +/- chalcopyrite mineralization collected both in-situ and from historic muck piles (Figure 1). Assay results are pending.

2022 High Resolution UAV Magnetic Survey

An 80-line km, high resolution UAV magnetic survey was conducted by Quebec based Vision4K on the Milestone Property (Figure 1) on November 8th, 2022, utilizing a stabilized MAG-drone survey system equipped with a Scintrex Cs-VL Cesium Vapor magnetometer and collision avoidance sensors. The high-resolution magnetic data will be combined with recent LiDAR survey data, assay data and historic mapping information to assist Northstar in modeling the lower metagabbro contact, identifying prospective anomalies within the contact zone and cross cutting structures potentially hosting massive copper sulphide mineralization in the footwall of the sulphide zone within the host rhyolite. A UAV magnetic survey report detailing results is expected before year-end.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to have completed this timely, integrated surface exploration program at Milestone," stated CEO Brian Fowler. "Data compilation and integration will identify key areas of copper sulfide mineralization and provide Northstar important information to advance the property. While the Miller Gold Project remains our flagship property, we are excited to further qualify the exploration potential at Milestone in the coming year."

Milestone Property Overview

The Milestone Cu-Co-Ni Property was originally acquired by Northstar in 2010 and enlarged by additional claim staking in 2012 and 2021.

Significant near surface massive to semi-massive sulphides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, millerite), magnetite and cobalt-nickel sulfarsenides associated with the basal contact between a 250m thick metagabbro sill and a chloritized rhyolite metavolcanic unit have been discovered on the Milestone Property over a strike length of 1.0 km and a true width that varies from 5m to 30m.

Milestone exhibits similar geology, mineralization, stratigraphic setting and alteration as Teck Resources former high-grade Temagami copper mine located 20 km southwest along strike. The Temagami Mine produced approximately 900,000 Tons at an average grade of 6.0% Cu during the period 1955 to 1972. (1) Both the Milestone Property and Temagami Mine share some similarities with the "footwall breccia" type ore deposits found in the Sudbury basin.

Exploration Highlights

In 1956 Diadem Mines drilled 13 holes on the Milestone Property defining a continuous sulphide zone of 700 feet (200m) in length with widths of approximately 15 feet (4.6m) to vertical depths of 300 feet (90m) steeply dipping to the south ("Diadem deposit"). The Diadem deposit was estimated to contain a non-43-101 compliant historic estimate of 500,000 Tons grading 0.5% Cu and 0.1% Ni and remains open along strike and at depth (4). In 1970 Copperfields Mining (Parent of Teck Resources) extended the Diadem deposit 40m to the northeast with an intercept of 0.58% Cu and 0.16% Ni over 5.97m. (5)

The O'Connor zone, which has reported historic drilling intercepts of 0.71% Cu over 11.6m including 7.04% Cu and 1.79% Ni over 0.36m (3), and 1.0% Cu and 0.17% Ni over 4.25m (6) also remains open along strike and at depth. Both the O'Connor and Diadem zones likely represent the northeastern extension of the Temagami Mine's "pyrite zone". Temex Resources reported surface grab assays between 0.22% Cu and 4.35% Cu, 1.0 g/t Au in the O'Connor zone. (6)

Exploration to date on the Milestone Property has identified both massive sulphide "pyrite zone" mineralization at the basal contact of the metagabbro intrusion along with zones of pod-and vein-type, chalcopyrite rich mineralization in the footwall rhyolite. Work by previous operators indicated up to 2.66% Cu and 1.49% Ni over 4.26m. The pods and zones of copper mineralization hosted by the footwall rhyolites bear a striking resemblance to their counterparts at the Temagami Mine. (7)

Historic Work on the Milestone Property

The Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property consists of 28 contiguous, unpatented claim units covering 615 hectares within the Temagami greenstone belt in Strathcona Township, Ontario.

The Property has seen bulk sampling, numerous geophysical surveys and 2724 metres of diamond drilling in 27 holes between 1952 and 2001 by 5 previous operators including Geoscientific Prospectors Ltd. and Copperfields Mining Corporation which later became Teck Corporation.

Below is a summary of Previous Exploration Work on the Milestone Property:

1917- J.T. O'Connor shipped 542 Tons of massive sulphide from open cuts on the "O'Connor" zone, however the results are unknown. (2)

1952- Candela Development Corporation drilled 5 holes on the Milestone Property that included intercepts of 0.71% Cu over 11.6m including 7.04% Cu and 1.79% Ni over 0.36m in DDH T-2 and 0.47% Cu and 0.22% Ni over 2.5m in DDH T-4 in the O'Connor zone. (3)

1956- Diadem Mines drilled 13 holes totalling 1356 meters which defined a continuous sulphide zone of 700 feet (200m) in length with widths of approximately 15 feet (4.6m) to vertical depths of 300 feet (90m) steeply dipping to the south ("Diadem deposit"). The Diadem deposit was estimated to contain a non-43-101 compliant historic estimate of 500,000 Tons grading 0.5% Cu and 0.1% Ni which remains open along strike and at depth. (4)

1965- Copperfields Mining intersected 7.54 g/t Au and 0.12% Cu over 1.1m in DDH C-6 in a parallel shear zone located 200m south of the known metagabbro contact as well as 0.58% Cu and 0.16% Ni over 5.97m in DDH C-12 representing a northeast extension of the Diadem deposit. (5)

2001- Temex Resources conducted a drilling program of 3 holes totalling 436 meters which intercepted 1.0% Cu, 0.17% Ni, 0.044% Co over 4.25m in DDH-00-03 at 15m vertical depth in a southwest extension of the "O'Connor" zone as well as 0.47% Cu and 0.16% Ni over 8.4m in DDH-00-01 within the "Diadem deposit". Anomalous levels of Au, Ag, Co and PGM's were encountered in both drill holes. Temex also reported surface grab assays between 0.22% Cu and 4.35% Cu, 1.0 g/t Au in the O'Connor zone. (6)





Figure 1. Milestone Property - 2022 Rock Samples and UAV Magnetic Survey Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

High Grade Temagami Copper Mine

The "pyrite zone" occurs along the same geologic contact that hosts the former Temagami Island Copper mine 20km to the southwest which produced 10,155 oz Au, 186,861 oz Ag and 67,084,858 lbs Cu from >800,000 Tons mined (495,561 Tons milled) at a grade of 6.0% Cu during the period 1952 to 1968 from lenses of massive chalcopyrite and gold-silver-PGM-rich sulphides. (1) The massive chalcopyrite lenses were often hosted within cross cutting structures near the base of the "pyrite zone".

(1) Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Mineral Deposit Inventory Record MDI41I16NE00004: Temagami Copper Mine, Copperfields Mining Corp., Abex Mines Central Group.



(2) Bennett, G.1978: Geology of the Northeast Temagami Area, District of Nipissing; Ontario Geological Survey Report 163, 128p. p. 113.



(3) Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Mines Assessment File #41I16SW9408, Prospectus of Milestone Mines Ltd. 1956



(4) Bennett, G.1978: Geology of the Northeast Temagami Area, District of Nipissing; Ontario Geological Survey Report 163, 128p. p. 111.



(5) Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Mines Assessment File #31M04SW0034, October 1967 and Assessment File #31M04SW0035, December 1970 by Copperfields Mining Corp.



(6) Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Mines AFRO File #2.21014, Lithogeochemical Sampling Program, Milestone Property, Strathcona Township, June 2001, by Temex Resources and AFRO File #2.21650, Report on Milestone PGE/Copper/Nickel Project Preliminary Drilling Program West Diadem and Teck Corporation Claim Groups Strathcona Twp. June 2001, by Temex Resources.



(7) Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Kirkland Lake District Monthly Activity Summary, December 2000

Qualified Person

Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Northstar's primary exploration focus is the advancement of the Company's flagship, 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Agnico Eagle Mine's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Company's strategy is to develop either a minimum material (+1 million ounce) high-grade gold mineral resource to potentially supplement a nearby mining operation or a stand-alone mining operation at the Miller Gold Property.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna Lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar recently filed a NI43-101 Technical Report on the Bryce Gold Property and is advancing all 3 properties to enhance monetization opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

