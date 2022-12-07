TriStar Grants Stock Options

Scottsdale, December 7, 2022 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") has granted stock options exercisable to purchase a total of 1,750,000 of its shares at a price of $0.145 per share to directors, officers, employees and consultants, subject to the terms of its current stock option plan.

These options will expire November 30, 2027.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

