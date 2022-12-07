Appointment Of Sara Pedneault To Goldflare's Board Of Directors

PIEDMONT, Dec. 7, 2022 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sara Pedneault to the Board of Directors of the Company, as an independent director. Ms. Pedneault thus replaces Mr. Martin Bourgoin, independent director for Goldflare since April 21, 2021, who resigned from his position for personal reasons. All members of management and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Bourgoin for the services he has provided since his appointment.

Currently completing a Master's in Business Administration - Strategic Project Management and holder of a Bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering, Ms. Pedneault has worked in the mining sector since 2015. She was a scholarship recipient from the Canadian Mining Foundation for 2016 to 2018 and chosen amongst a select group of 26 Canadian students to participate in the Student-Industry Miner Exploration Workshop offered by the PDAC in 2018. Fluent in four languages, she completed several major mining/geological internships from 2015 to 2018 before joining Eldorado Gold as Production Geology Engineer, the engineering consulting firm Bioptic Vision as Project Director and, as of today, Agnico Eagle as an environmental project coordinator.

"We are excited to welcome Ms. Pedneault to the Goldflare Board of Directors. Her impressive background, knowledge, experience, and contact with our sector of activity are major assets for our Company'' says Ghislain Morin, President and CEO of Exploration Goldflare.

SOURCE Goldflare Exploration Inc.