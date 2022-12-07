Trigon Closes Second Tranche Pursuant to Silver Streaming Deal

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the remaining US$21,800,000 pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement (the "Stream Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. and Sprott Mining Inc. (the "Transaction"). Please see the Company's press release dated October 24, 2022 for further details regarding the Stream Agreement and the Transaction.

The proceeds from the Transaction will primarily be used to expand the plant capacity at the Kombat Mine located in Grootfontein, Otjozondjupa Region of Namibia to 60,000 tonnes per month and complete ongoing works to dewater the mine, develop the Asis West underground mine, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly-traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "budget", "forecast", "schedule", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "intend", "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such statements and assumptions include those relating to expected benefits of the Transaction; use of proceeds; timing of the issuance of the Pre-Paid Interest Shares; expectations with respect to the second tranche of the advance under the Stream Agreement; expected expansion of the Kombat mine and the benefits thereof; expected plant capacity; expectations with respect to funding the Company's capital needs; expectations with respect to accelerating the feasibility study and development work; expectations with respect to the performance of our copper mine; silver prices expectations; exploration potential; strategy; development potential and timetable for the Company's properties; the timing, success and amount of future exploration and development.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and certain qualified persons as of the date such statements are made. Estimates regarding the anticipated timing, amount and cost of future exploration at the Company's projects are based on management expectations considering previous industry experience, exploration done to date and recommended programs, historic expenditures incurred and other factors that are set out in the technical reports referred to. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results or the level of activity, performance or achievement in the future and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company is exposed to numerous operational, technical, financial and regulatory risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, that may significantly affect anticipated future results, including but not limited to, risks related to: there being no certainty that the Company will meet all conditions required for the receipt of the second tranche of the advance under the Stream Agreement; risks of recession; risks relating to COVID 19 and other potential pandemics; general geopolitical uncertainties affecting the economy and commodity prices; uncertainties inherent to economic studies, which rely on various assumptions; unexpected events and delays during construction and start-up; variations in mineral grade and recovery rates; uncertainties inherent in estimating Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves; lack of revenues; revocation of government approvals; corruption and uncertainty with court systems and the rule of law and other foreign country risks inherent to the jurisdictions where the Company operates; availability of external financing on acceptable terms; exchange rates; ability to finalize required agreements for operations; actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future mineral prices; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour or community disputes; other risk factors, including without limitation the risk factors described in our other continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

