Trigon Announces AGM Results

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated November 8, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Trigon held on December 7, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 96% of the votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, the Company's stock option plan and the issuance of up to 2,500,000 common shares which could result in a new "Control Person", as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trigon management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly-traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "budget", "forecast", "schedule", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "intend", "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and certain qualified persons as of the date such statements are made. Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005516/en/

Contact

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson

+1 647 276 6002

jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com