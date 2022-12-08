Strathmore Plus Raises $1,354,666 from Exercise of Warrants

Kelowna, December 8, 2022 - Strathmore Plus Uranium (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that during the past couple weeks shareholders have exercised almost all the remaining warrants with an expiration of December 6, 2022, for a total exercise of 4,512,999 warrants at a strike price of $0.20, adding a total of $902,599 to the treasury.

The warrants were offered in connection with a financing which closed in December of 2021. A total of 6,773,332 warrants were exercised for a grand total of $1,354,666. The Company has a total of 33,687,346 shares issued and outstanding and an additional 4.1 million warrants outstanding until Oct. 2024.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

