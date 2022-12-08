Menü Artikel
Giga Metals  Voting Results

18:18 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2022 - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Giga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") (TSX.V - GIGA) held on December 7, 2022.

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 17,224,563 Shares, Against: 252,430 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld
Lyle Davis 15,017,394 2,459,599
Mark Jarvis 15,011,777 2,465,216
Anthony Milewski 16,725,019 751,974
Robert Morris 16,935,023 541,970
Martin Vydra 17,025,969 451,024

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 31,167,554 Shares, Withheld: 393,769 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 16,840,583 Shares, Against: 636,410 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Financial Statements

By vote of proxy (For: 17,418,164, Against: 58,829)

6. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 14,940,078 Shares, Against: 2,536,915).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS,
Tel: 604 681 2300
Giga Metals Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



