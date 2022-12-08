Giga Metals  Voting Results

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2022 - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Giga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") (TSX.V - GIGA) held on December 7, 2022.
1. Number of Directors
By vote of proxy (For: 17,224,563 Shares, Against: 252,430 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.
2. Election of Directors
By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:
For
Withheld
Lyle Davis
15,017,394
2,459,599
Mark Jarvis
15,011,777
2,465,216
Anthony Milewski
16,725,019
751,974
Robert Morris
16,935,023
541,970
Martin Vydra
17,025,969
451,024
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
By vote of proxy (For: 31,167,554 Shares, Withheld: 393,769 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.
4. Approval of Stock Option Plan
By vote of proxy (For: 16,840,583 Shares, Against: 636,410 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.
5. Financial Statements
By vote of proxy (For: 17,418,164, Against: 58,829)
6. Other Business
By vote of proxy (For: 14,940,078 Shares, Against: 2,536,915).
