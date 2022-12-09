Zacapa Acquires Sober Up Claim Adjacent To South Bullfrog Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 8, 2022 - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) (OTCQB: ZACAF) (DE: BH0) ("Zacapa") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Sober Up claim adjacent to its South Bullfrog project, in exchange for 184,318 common shares of Zacapa effective December 1, 2022.

Zacapa has also granted 300,000 DSUs to independent directors and 1,775,000 stock options to employees at a price of $0.11, expiring on December 8, 2027.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top and Pearl and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

