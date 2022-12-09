Golden Goliath Reports Fire at Our Core Processing Facility

Vancouver, December 9, 2022 - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ) - Golden Goliath reports today that an overnight fire that started on a neighboring property has destroyed the core logging facility the Company was using for our preliminary drill program on our 100% owned Wish Ore project north of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.

No one was at either of the properties when the fire started, and Golden Goliath is thankful that no one was injured.





Figure 1: Regional Map of Wish Ore Property

Figure 2: Fire completely consumes core processing facility

The core from W22-02 had been logged and photographed. However, the core was in core racks within the facility at the time of the fire. The core racks and core boxes were destroyed. Golden Goliath has been able to recover the core and has brought it to a facility in Sudbury, where our team are working to reassemble the drill hole from the logs and photographs.





Figure 3: Section of W22-02 Photographed and logged before fire



The other three holes on the program were not in the core facility and were unaffected by the fire.

Company CEO, Paul Sorbara, commented, "We are very thankful that no one was injured in the fire and that we had finished logging and photographing W22-02 prior to the fire. While any results from that hole will have an asterisk beside them; due to the nature of the hole as a preliminary test, I am sure we will be able to reassemble enough of the hole to be confident of the results."

This news release has been reviewed by Gordon MacKay, P.Geo., who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sorbara, MSc, PGeo

CEO, Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol GNG). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Timoteo property, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico, as well as NSR royalties on several other nearby properties.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with exploration activity, future acquisitions and any financing, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

J. Paul Sorbara, M.Sc., P.Geo

President & CEO

Phone: +1(604) 682-2950 Email: jps@goldengoliath.com

