Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of  57,900,000 of its outstanding  500,000,000 bonds bearing a 4.196% interest per year and due 28 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0013284643)

17:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Paris, 9 December 2022, 5.45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of € 57,900,000 of its outstanding € 500,000,000 bonds bearing a 4.196% interest per year and due 28 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0013284643) (the "Bonds")

Information relating to the repurchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the Bonds pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (the "RGAMF").

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier and Article 238-2 of the RGAMF, Eramet (the "Company") announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue described below:

ISIN Stock
Exchange		 Number of Bonds issued Maturity Date Number of Bonds
repurchased by the Company which will be cancelled		 Number of outstanding Bonds after
the repurchase by the Company
FR0013284643 Euronext Paris 5,000 28 February 2024 579 4,421

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com





 PRESS CONTACT

Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com



Image 7

Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment

  • Bonds Repurchase_PR


Eramet S.A.

Eramet S.A.
Bergbau
Frankreich
892800
FR0000131757
www.eramet.com
