Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

22:10 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 9, 2022 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held December 9, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved and duly passed.

Shareholders approved: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at six (6); (ii) the election of William Howald, Andrew Kaip, David Laing, Andrew Pollard, Daniel Vickerman and Antony Wood as directors for the ensuing year; (iii) the appointment of its auditor, BDO Canada LLP., Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; and (iv) the new omnibus equity incentive compensation plan of the Company replacing the Company's previous 10% rolling stock option plan and restricted share unit plan.

All of the items approved at the Meeting are detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 28, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

After the meeting, the directors of the Company appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Vickerman as SVP Corporate development and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior precious metals focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147489


