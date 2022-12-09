Exploits Announces Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditor

Vancouver, December 9, 2022 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") announces that, effective December 1, 2022, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants have been appointed as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of the Company. Davidson & Company LLP replaces Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Company's auditor.
About Exploits Discovery Corp. Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is actively exploring its gold projects in the Exploits Subzone, covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The Company's Exploration 2.0 methodology is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success at the Keats and Lotto Zones in the Appleton zone. Exploits is leveraging its local team and geologic understanding to become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.
