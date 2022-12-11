Ellis Martin Report: ION Energy Ltd: Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with ION Energy Ltd. 's (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONGF) (FRA:5YB) CEO Ali Haji as we discuss very promising high grade drill results at Mongolia's very promising premiere lithium exploration project.ION Energy Provides Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia. ION Energy Ltd. , Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.Highlights:Successfully completed the drilling of three lithological diamond core drill holes for a total depth of 954mNotable two metre drill core results Include:UNDH-01: 123m at 278ppm lithium from 122m, with maximum lithium reported at 832ppm over 2m;UNDH-02: 100m at 362ppm lithium from 65m, with maximum lithium at 601ppm over 2m; andUNDH-03: 71.4m at 360ppm lithium from 3.6m with maximum lithium at 911ppm over 2m.Completed drilling of two hydrological test wells for testing of basin brines. The third test well is currently being completed."The Company is extremely pleased with the drilling results obtained from the recently completed exploration diamond core drilling program. Results have indicated a lithium pregnant basin with significant potential for in-situ brine at relatively shallow depths. The Company is now completing its third hydrological test well with brine sampling to commence across all three wells in the coming months. The Urgakh Naran Basin is over 17,000 ha in size and is showing the potential to host significant brine accumulations in close proximity to the national electric grid and critical development infrastructure", said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of ION Energy. "With the world experiencing notable supply constraints in much-needed lithium resources, ION Energy continues to move quickly to help address this global issue."To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LE54U7W5





