Cohiba Minerals Limited: Exploration Results Investor Webinar

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to announce that it will be holding an investor webinar at 11.30am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 14 December 2022.The Company will address any investor questions during the webinar in relation to recent exploration results announced along with any other appropriate questions received from investors. The Company requests that if investors have any questions they would like addressed during the investor webinar, that they are submitted to the Company before 5:00pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 at admin@cohibaminerals.com.au.To register to attend the webinar, click on the following link and complete the registration process:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/X3C0WN05





About Cohiba Minerals Limited:



Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





Cohiba Minerals Ltd.





Andrew Graham CEO admin@cohibaminerals.com.au