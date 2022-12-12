Sayona Mining Limited: Final Permit Awarded for NAL Restart

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has effectively de-risked its North American Lithium (operation) in Quebec, Canada, with the award of the final permit for NAL's restart ahead of the planned recommencement of production in the first quarter of 2023.The completion of the permitting process follows an extensive process by Sayona Quebec, with the aim of ensuring the successful restart of NAL's lithium mine and concentrator in compliance with all necessary environmental regulations and obligations.The latest regulatory approval is among more than 130 permits to resume mining operations obtained from provincial and federal government authorities, including the Ministere de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), the Ministere des Ressources naturelles et des Forets (MRNF) and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).Sayona has significantly upgraded the equipment and facilities of the NAL complex to ensure the successful optimisation of production, while respecting the highest environmental standards. As of the end of October 2022, procurement was 98% completed, with construction activities ramping up and mining contractors on-site."Since acquiring the NAL complex in August 2021 in conjunction with Piedmont Lithium (SYA 75%; Piedmont 25%), our team has been working hard to quickly restart operations to establish ourselves as a leader in lithium production, while maintaining a small environmental footprint and exemplary community engagement. Global demand for lithium is increasing weekly and it is essential that NAL go into production to help satisfy this demand," said Sayona Quebec CEO Guy Laliberte.Ms Annie Blier, Sayona Quebec Vice President Environment, said: "With this major advance, Sayona will become the only producer of lithium concentrate in Quebec and in Canada. This is a very promising position for our region, which puts us at the forefront of the emerging energy transition."I am very proud that Abitibi-Temiscamingue will become one of the catalysts of this global revolution. We are committed to respecting and following environmental best practices on an ongoing basis."Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch welcomed this new milestone in the recommencement of production at NAL."Securing all the necessary permits for NAL's restart is another important step in the de-risking process, and I would like to congratulate our team in Quebec for this new milestone," he said."With the planned expansions of our resource base both at NAL and at our northern lithium hub, Sayona is well placed to become the leading lithium producer in North America, facilitating the EV and battery revolution in North America."Sayona continues to advance its Abitibi lithium hub centred on NAL, with the Company also recently launching a pre-feasibility study for the potential production of lithium carbonate at the operation.





About Sayona Mining Limited:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au