Lake Resources NL: Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Sydney, Australia - Further to Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced commitment to strengthen and broaden the experience of its board as it progresses to a new development stage, Lake is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ana Gomez Chapman to its Board, effective January 1, 2023.Ms. Chapman is a financial services executive and board director with over 25 years of investment management, capital markets and business leadership experience. She has worked and lived across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.Ms. Chapman previously served on the Board of Directors of MP materials, a US-based sustainable rare earth production and refining company where she steered the company through an operational turn-around that led to a New York Stock Exchange listing. She has also served on the Advisory Board of investment software company Backstop Solutions Group.Ms. Chapman is a capital markets expert who has held senior roles at institutional investment firms including Hamilton Lane, where she currently serves as a Managing Director. She previously was Senior Relationship Manager and Alternatives Lead at Allianz Global Investors, President of JHL Capital Group LLC, and Vice President at Goldman Sachs in their Latin American, Asian and US equities businesses.Ms. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.Ms. Chapman's appointment follows the board appointments of Mr. Howard Atkins and Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn, announced earlier this week."This is another important appointment as Lake builds out its senior management team and board while moving toward execution on the Kachi project," said Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said."Our Board continues to focus on Board refreshment to ensure it has the right individuals to fulfil its key responsibilities of strategic oversight, succession planning, ESG and risk oversight," said Mr. David Dickson, CEO of Lake."Ms. Chapman's knowledge of critical minerals supply chains, her contacts in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia, and her capital markets expertise is a significant enhancement to our board," added Mr. Dickson.Mr. David Dickson assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.Ms. Chapman will be issued 238,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (1 January 2024). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Ms. Chapman was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





