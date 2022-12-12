DLP Resources Appoints Director of Business Development

Cranbrook, December 12, 2022 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Allan Frame's newly expanded role as Director of Business Development. Allan Frame was previously appointed to the Company's Advisory Board during July, 2022.

Mr. Frame has worked in the capital markets, in a variety of roles, including corporate finance, investment advisor and partner in Securities firms for 47 years. In addition, he has been the lead underwriter for several junior resource companies IPO's and subsequent financings. Mr. Frame brings considerable knowledge and contacts through the capital markets and has sat on and chaired several committees for the Alberta Stock Exchange in the 1980's and 1990's.

Ian Gendall, President & CEO of DLP, commented: "We are very pleased to have Al Frame accept the position of Director of Business Development. Al brings enormous value to the Company with his wealth of capital market experience as well as raising millions of dollars for exploration companies over his 47 years in the Financial Services and Securities business. We look forward to having Al onboard to assist management with the growth of DLP."

Stock Options Granted

Further, the Company is pleased to announce it has granted a total of 400,000 incentive stock options to a Director and a Contractor, at a price of $0.20, subject to the terms of its current stock option plan, exercisable on or before December 12, 2027.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP Resources Inc.

Ian Gendall, CEO & President

Jim Stypula, Executive Chairman

Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Maxwell Reinhart, Investor Relations

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: maxreinhart@dlpresourcesinc.com

