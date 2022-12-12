A.I.S. Resources Reports Visible Gold at its Bright Project in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2022 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that the Company intersected visible gold (Figure 1) at the Golden Bar Prospect in the third hole of its current 1,500 meter program to test widths, grades and association between the Shaws, Red, Leader, Home, and Golden Bar reef systems.

Figure 1: Visible gold and sulphide intersection in GBDD003 at 75.5m

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23f4ef63-352a-4f59-bee1-2c3fe7e846c9



Visible Gold at Hole GBDD003

The third hole (GBDD003) intersected gold in a spurry quartz-carbonate vein at 75.5m associated with the Golden Bar Reef (Figure 2). This visible gold intersection was unexpected at this depth as the model anticipated the Golden Bar reef would be encountered below the 100 meter level. The gold mineralization appears to occur through multiple major and minor faults.

This new intersection is within a broadly altered interval that contains arsenopyrite, sphalerite, and pyrite. AIS drilled 2 holes at the Home and Golden Bar Reefs early this year, recording anomalous concentration over 10,000ppm (1%) arsenic which is known to be a pathfinder for gold. Down hole intersections are consistent with the 3D model generated from open-source LiDAR and historic mine plans.

Figure 2: Section across GBDD003, looking north-west.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1405bdd-a333-4e67-8944-aaff6de4620e



About Golden Bar

A historical account of production comes from the last records of mining immediately above these drill intersections by way of Kenny, 19661. Earliest records of the prospect are incomplete, with surface mining estimated to have initiated around 1865, concluding in 1905 on mining fronts associated with the Home Reef and Shaws Reef. It was calculated that Shaw's Reef yielded a grade of 10.14 g/t from 487.7 tonne of ore and Home Reef yielded 22.28 g/t from 287 tonne of ore. The weighted average from a total of 779.3 tonne of ore is 14.66 g/t, with auriferous pyrite contributing between 1.2-1.5 g/t2. LiDAR analysis demonstrates that at surface the Home Reef was mined up to 120m in length, while the Shaws Reef was mined up to 80m in length.

AIS is seeking to demonstrate that wide continuous mineralization occurs within the boundaries of mineralized reefs and is persistent over strike.

Figure 3: Regional tenement and surface geology map.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ba66139-08d8-4a40-b16a-4de8806a7081

Figure 4: Prospect map of EL6194.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05e55f6d-370c-4b26-9e38-85d6a7f03352



Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBM, FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101 and is a director of A.I.S. Resources Ltd..

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration. AIS' value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Kirkland Lake's Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), a 40% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project, and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. AIS has a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project in Argentina. AIS has further options to acquire four lithium concessions in the Pocitos Salar and one lithium concession in the Cauchari Salar in Argentina. AIS has granted the option to acquire the Pocitos 1 and 2 licences to Spey Resources by June 30, 2023. If exercised AIS will retain a 7.5% royalty. AIS has granted an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 and 9 licences to C29 Resources by June 30, 2023.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Ltd.



Martyn Element

President, CEO, Chairman

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Martyn Element. Chairman

T: +1-604-220-6266

E:melement@aisresources.com

Website:www.aisresources.com

1 Geological Survey of Victoria Bulletin No.44, pp.39-40.

2 Ibid