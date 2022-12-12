Rome Resources Announces Completion of Soil Sampling and Commencement of Drilling on PR 15130

Vancouver, December 12, 2022 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced drilling on a newly defined, high grade, contiguous tin in soil anomaly on PR 15130 within the Bisie North Tin Project ("BNTP"). The BNTP is comprised of two contiguous properties, exploration permit PR 13274 and exploration permit PR 15130, which are situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

Soil Sampling on PR 15130

PR 15130 was granted on December 15, 2021. Following completion of all environmental and other formalities a certificate for the Commencement of Work was granted by the "Cadastre Minier" (CAMI) on October 24, 2022. The property has not previously been subject to formal exploration or mining activities. All work to date was focused on the neighbouring PR 13274 which work is detailed in the NI 43-101 technical report with respect to the BNTP filed on SEDAR by the Company on November 16, 2022.

The Company has completed a soil sampling programme across the ridge which extends onto the property from the adjacent licence PR 13274 and is known to host tin mineralization. Samples were collected on a 25m x 10m grid to test for the distribution of tin and associated minerals. The samples were prepared on site, including drying, light crushing and sieving down to -180 microns, producing 500g samples which have been submitted to accredited ALS Global laboratories in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis. Each sample was also assayed using a Niton XRF Analyser which has circa 90% accuracy according to readings taken on standard pellets of known grade and pulped samples with known tin, copper, zinc and arsenic grades. Laboratory results are expected within 30 days and will give greater confidence to the current assays reported by the XRF analyser. In addition, assays on the adjoining tenement identified the presence of gold which is not identifiable on the Niton. Any presence of gold in the current programme will be confirmed in the laboratory results.

A plot of the XRF tin in soil assays using intervals of 20, 40, 80, 160, 500 and >500ppm Sn is shown in Figure 1. A highly significant anomaly (>500ppm Sn) was defined over ~400m within PR 15130. The anomaly is strongly associated with copper, zinc and arsenic as shown in Figures 2, 3 and 4. Arsenic is a strong indicator of hydrothermal fluid movement. At Alphamin's Mpama North mine located on the same structure 8km to the south, it appears that the cassiterite was emplaced first, followed by copper and then by lead and zinc mineralization, suggesting a similar source of mineralization (NI 43-101 Technical Report - Alphamin Resources Mineral Resource Estimate, MSA Group, May 2015).

Drilling

The Company has contracted International Drilling Solutions SARL ("IDS") to drill a nominal 2,000m from 11 planned diamond drill holes which will test 300m of potential strike of the tin anomaly. The drilling has now commenced, will test two parallel mineralized zones and holes will be drilled to depths of 150m - 200m. The drilling programme may be altered to accommodate new information from the drill core as there is no surface outcrop or any indications of the underlying surface position of the mineralized structure. All holes will be drilled at -60 degrees towards 230 degrees. Hole positions are shown in Figure 1.





Figure 1: Colour Contours of the Tin in Soil Anomaly defined on PR 15130 and Proposed Drill Hole Collar Positions on the Topography (Note the >500ppm Sn shown in purple)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/147643_7e95ae4344eb6a14_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Colour Contours of the Copper in Soil Anomaly defined on PR 15130 on the Topography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/147643_7e95ae4344eb6a14_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Colour Contours of the Zinc in Soil Anomaly defined on PR 15130 on the Topography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/147643_7e95ae4344eb6a14_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Colour Contours of the Arsenic in Soil Anomaly defined on PR 15130 on the Topography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9037/147643_7e95ae4344eb6a14_004full.jpg

Dr Georg Schnura, CEO and President of Rome commented, "We are extremely excited at the prospect of drilling such a significant soil anomaly on the Bisie North Project. The discovery of the anomaly is a result of systematic exploration in an area of no artisanal activity. In addition, the Company, with the assistance of local staff, has built an exploration camp and is confident that further exploration success will be a key driver in improving social conditions for local communities through upgrades to local infrastructure and creating employment opportunities."

QP Statement

Dr Deon Vermaakt is a consultant of Rome Resources Ltd. and qualified geologist and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP Reg. No. 400020/00). Dr Vermaakt is a qualified person (QP) under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company that was reinstated onto Tier 2 of the TSX Venture exchange on November 22, 2022. Rome entered into option agreements dated August 15, 2022 to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in the properties comprising the Bisie North Tin Project. Rome is funding exploration on the project up to the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

