Myriad Announces Name Change to Myriad Uranium Corp. and New CFO, Nelson Lamb

Vancouver, December 12, 2022 - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its recent acquisition of 100% option interests in 1,833 square kilometres of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger, it is changing its name to Myriad Uranium Corp. The Canadian Securities Exchange will publish a bulletin announcing that the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name on or about December 14, 2022. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name and Company shares held electronically in Direct Registration System will be booked automatically. Myriad's new web domain is www.myriaduranium.com and new symbol on the CSE will be "M".

Thomas Lamb, CEO, said, "This name change is the first in what will be a series of near-term steps to announce ourselves as a high-potential uranium explorer in the Tim Mersoï Basin. We have optioned 100% of 4 large licenses in ideal locations, including "Agebout" which is on-structure immediately adjacent to Africa's largest uranium deposit, Orano's 380 Mlb U 3 O 8 Imouraren deposit, and "Afouday", which lies 30 km from Global Atomic's Dasa deposit. In a recent drilling update (28 November 2022), Global Atomic announced intersecting grades in excess of 13% U 3 O 8 over 0.7 m. The Azouza Fault, along which the Dasa deposit is located, and Imouraren's Arlit Fault intersect within our Afouday license area and we consider this to be a prime targeting location. All of our licence areas have seen significant historic work by Orano, its predecessor Areva, and other international companies. We are in possession of much of that data and we are acquiring more, which our technical committee is actively reviewing. Our goal is to make several Dasa and Imouraren-like discoveries in the Tim Mersoï Basin. We are now Myriad Uranium."

Myriad also announces the departure of Charles Ackerman as CFO, and his replacement by Nelson Lamb. Nelson is a CPA, CA, experienced in corporate finance, financial reporting, and strategic planning. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria and obtained his CPA, CA designation while working at PricewaterhouseCoopers. From December 2015 to May 2021, Nelson worked as the Manager of Accounting Services at Pubco Reporting Solutions Inc., a boutique accounting and consulting firm. Nelson has extensive public company experience, acting as an independent director or CFO for companies on the CSE and TSX-V across a variety of sectors and has extensive M&A and financing experience.

"We'd like to thank Charles for his significant contributions to Myriad during his tenure, and we wish him success in his new endeavours," Thomas Lamb said, "and we are pleased to welcome Nelson, a high-calibre CFO already well-known to us from other projects. Nelson is a pleasure to work with and has the skills and experience to help propel us forward during this exciting time."

Qualified Person

George van der Walt (MSc. Economic Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat.), a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information included in this news release.

About Myriad

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website, at www.myriaduranium.com.

