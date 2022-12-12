SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee

Santoy Highlights Include True Width Intercepts of 29 g/t Au over 2.1 Meters, 31 g/t Au Over 1.9 Meters

Porky Main and Porky West Drilling Returns Broad Intercepts of Near Surface Mineralization, Potential for Future Open Pit Development

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 377 diamond drill holes completed at the Seabee property in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the September, 2021 to November, 2022 exploration period (the "Exploration Period"). These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Seabee 2021 Technical Report Summary (the "2021 Seabee TRS"), which highlighted a six-year Mineral Reserve life averaging approximately 96,000 ounces of annual gold production. The life of mine plan in the 2021 TRS was based on 580,000 ounces of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves calculated using a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au and a 1.8 meter minimum mining width.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005798/en/

Figure 1: Plan map of the Seabee property, highlighting existing infrastructure and exploration targets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Activity during the Exploration Period included both near-mine resource development drilling adjacent to current underground infrastructure at the Santoy Mine Complex ("Santoy"), as well as more regional activity across the Seabee property (Figure 1). Notably, the regional exploration activity included drilling at the Porky Main and Porky West targets, with results to-date returning broad intercepts of near-surface mineralization potentially amenable to open pit mining in the future. Additional regional exploration included the initial delineation of the Shane target, which remains open along strike and is located adjacent to the Santoy Road that connects the mine to the Seabee processing facility.

A total of 279 resource development drill holes were completed at Santoy during the Exploration Period. Santoy is the source of the current production feed for the Seabee processing plant and contributes the entirety of the existing Seabee Mineral Reserves. Exploration activity at Santoy aims to extend existing mineralization, upgrade Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves, and provide greater confidence in currently defined Mineral Reserves for future mine planning purposes. Drilling focused on areas immediately adjacent to current mine development, with the positive results indicating possible continuity of the mineralization currently being mined and demonstrating potential for Mineral Reserve growth and mine life extensions.

Step-out drilling highlights from Santoy include (see Figure 2) (see Table 1) (all intercepts true width):

SUG-22-605: 28.9 g/t Au over 2.1 meters from 217 meters

SUG-21-043: 8.3 g/t Au over 8.9 meters from 212 meters Including: 31.3 g/t Au over 1.9 meters from 212 meters



Drilling highlights from currently defined Mineral Resource blocks not included in the 2021 Seabee TRS life of mine plan include (all intercepts true width):

SUG-22-945: 17.7 g/t Au over 3.7 meters from 175 meters

SUG-22-923: 18.9 g/t Au over 1.9 meters from 155 meters

SUG-21-402: 6.1 g/t Au over 5.8 meters from 50 meters Including: 18.6 g/t Au over 2.0 meters from 55 meters



Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, "Building on Seabee's long history of successfully replacing depletion, drilling activity continues to focus on defining and converting additional Mineral Reserves at Santoy, supporting the potential for mine life extensions at Seabee. At the same time, exploration has progressed at more regional targets as we endeavor to define a longer-term production pathway for the asset. These results from the Shane, Porky Main, and Porky West targets illustrate the significant brownfield growth potential for Seabee and could potentially represent future production opportunities for the mine. While still an early-stage opportunity, the broad, near surface intercepts suggest the potential for open pit mining at the Porky targets in the future. Given the number of prospective targets at Seabee, we currently expect to expand our exploration program at the mine again in 2023 as we look for ways to aggressively advance these opportunities towards potential development."

The Porky Main and Porky West targets are located approximately four kilometers north-northwest of the Seabee processing facility. SSR Mining completed nearly 10,800 meters of drilling (53 diamond drill holes) at the Porky targets in 2022. Porky Main and Porky West 2022 drilling highlights include (see Figure 3 and Figure 4) (see Table 2) (all intercepts core length):

PKY-22-028: 1.9 g/t Au over 31.3 meters from 51 meters

PKY-22-007: 1.3 g/t Au over 23.7 meters from 6 meters

PKY-22-005: 5.5 g/t Au over 9.3 meters from 83 meters

GAS-22-165: 12.8 g/t Au over 11.1 meters from 214 meters

The Shane target represents the intersection of a number of historical zones of gold mineralization at various stages of exploration maturity. SSR Mining completed over 19,600 meters (45 diamond drill holes) of drilling at Shane targeting five structures including the S1, S2, S3, S4 and the Shane Hangingwall ("Shane HW") structures. This recent drilling, combined with past operator exploration, has resulted in approximately 30,000 meters of drilling across almost 100 diamond drill holes at the target. Shane drilling highlights include (see Figure 5) (see Table 3) (all intercepts true width):

SHA-21-046: 54.3 g/t Au over 4.6 meters from 175 meters Including: 172.0 g/t over 1.0 meter from 175 meters

SHA-22-057: 12.3 g/t Au over 2.1 meters from 111 meters

SHA-21-053: 11.9 g/t Au over 2.3 meters from 383 meters

Table 1: Significant gold intercepts from recent drilling at Santoy.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Gold (g/t Au) Zone SUG-21-043 212.0 221.0 8.9 8.3 SHW 1 Including 212.0 213.9 1.9 31.3 SHW 1 SUG-21-378 33.7 50.5 9.0 18.6 8A SUG-21-379 46.5 71.0 10.1 10.3 8A SUG-22-605 217.0 221.5 2.1 28.9 8A HW SUG-21-400 34.5 39.4 4.8 22.2 8A SUG-22-945 174.6 178.6 3.7 17.7 9A SUG-22-923 154.8 156.8 1.9 18.9 9C SUG-22-907 215.8 217.4 1.3 75.0 9A SUG-22-922 162.2 165.2 2.9 27.8 9A SUG-22-925 152.5 155.9 3.3 22.0 9A SUG-21-402 49.6 58.2 5.8 6.1 8A Including 54.7 57.1 2.0 18.6 8A

Notes: All Santoy drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Santoy results are cut to 75 g/t Au. For complete drillhole results from Santoy during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 4 and Table 7. Santoy Hangingwall denoted as "SHW", Hangingwall denoted as "HW".

Overview of the Porky Main and Porky West Targets

The Porky Main and Porky West targets are located approximately four kilometers north-northwest of the Seabee processing facility. Mineralization occurs along a 12 kilometer long openly folded unconformity, separating arenaceous sedimentary rocks of the Rae Lake synform to the north from mafic volcanic rocks of the Seabee mine area to the south. Both Porky Main and Porky West are characterized by the same calc-silicate alteration package, however, the unconformity and arenites host most of the auriferous quartz veins at the Porky West deposit.

Porky Main and Porky West were discovered in 2002. A Mineral Resource is currently defined at Porky West and contributed 52,000 tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 5.0 g/t Au and 516,000 tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resource at 4.4 g/t Au in the 2021 Seabee TRS. However, previous exploration activity at both Porky Main and Porky West envisaged satellite underground operations. As described above, more recent interpretation suggests the potential for open pit mining at the targets in the future, which will be evaluated through additional drilling, as well as geotechnical and metallurgical analysis going forward.

Table 2: Significant gold intercepts from recent drilling at the Porky Main and Porky West targets.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Zone GAS-22-165 214.4 227.0 11.1 12.8 Porky West PKY-22-003 50.5 55.0 4.5 0.2 Porky Main 59.5 64.0 4.5 4.5 82.0 89.5 7.5 1.5 93.5 102.0 8.5 0.6 112.1 117.0 5.0 4.3 123.0 131.4 8.4 7.4 PKY-22-028 51.0 82.3 31.3 1.9 Porky West GAS-22-153 165.0 177.0 9.2 6.0 Porky West GAS-22-159 178.0 195.0 16.5 3.2 Porky West PKY-22-005 47.3 54.8 7.5 2.6 Porky Main 60.8 75.0 14.2 0.6 83.0 92.3 9.3 5.5 PKY-22-006 16.5 24.0 7.5 0.4 Porky Main 33.2 39.2 6.0 0.6 54.2 58.7 4.5 0.9 93.6 102.1 8.5 5.9 GAS-22-161 213.1 230.0 14.7 3.0 Porky West PKY-22-023 149.0 165.0 16.0 2.5 Porky West PKY-22-007 6.3 30.0 23.7 1.3 Porky Main 55.9 62.0 6.1 0.5 66.5 71.0 4.5 0.2

Notes: All Porky Main and Porky West drilling intercepts reflect core length intersections. Porky Main and Porky West results are uncut, reported at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and include a maximum of three meters internal dilution. For complete drillhole results for the Porky Main and Porky West targets during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 5 and Table 8.

Overview of the Shane Target

The Shane target is located adjacent to the Santoy Road, which connects the Santoy Mine Complex to the Seabee processing facility and is paralleled by the main powerline feeding Santoy. Drilling in the vicinity of the currently defined Shane target was first completed in 2002 and 47 diamond drill holes have been completed by past operators totaling over 10,000 meters, which identified a number of gold bearing zones at various stages of exploration maturity. During the Exploration Period, SSR Mining drilled 45 diamond drill holes at the Shane target totaling over 19,600 meters.

The focus of SSR Mining's drilling at Shane has been to advance exploration at Shane's S1, S2, S3 and S4 targets as a proof of concept for exploring the property more broadly. The S1-S3 targets are located along the hangingwall, footwall and within the steeply south dipping Pine Lake Conglomerate ("PLC"); a kilometer scale, east striking unit preserved in a sinistral shear zone, known as the Pine Lake Shear Zone ("PLSZ"). The plunge of S1 mineralization continues over approximately 500 meters. The S4 target is hosted within a mafic volcanic unit 50 meters north of the PLSZ. All four targets are planar and roughly sub-parallel to the contact of the PLC.

During the exploration of these zones a new target was discovered in a southeast striking, more moderately dipping splay of the PLSZ named the Shane HW. The Shane HW structure returned the highest grade and broadest mineralized intervals of the program highlighting the importance of structures oriented oblique to the PLSZ for future exploration. Economic grades and widths were encountered on all five structures tested with the most continuous mineralization encountered on the S1 structure. Step out holes have traced the host lithology to a depth of approximately 700 meters. While still early stage, the Shane target represents a target for follow up exploration and resource development drilling going forward.

Table 3: Significant gold intercepts from recent drilling at the Shane target.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Gold (g/t Au) Zone SHA-21-046 175.3 181.0 4.6 54.3 Shane HW Including 175.3 177.0 1.0 172.0 Shane HW SHA-21-053 382.5 386.4 2.3 11.9 S1 SHA-22-057 111.3 114.6 2.1 12.3 S1 SHA-21-039 271.9 275.7 3.1 7.1 S1 SHA-22-084 403.8 407.0 2.4 8.3 S3

Notes: All Shane drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Shane results are uncut. For complete drillholes results for the Shane target during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 6 and Table 9.

Seabee Property Overview

SSR Mining's Seabee property is 100% owned and includes the Fisher claims, of which the acquisition of 100% ownership was completed in 2022. Near mine activity during the Exploration Period focused on Mineral Resource conversion at the 8A, 9A, and Santoy Hanging Wall ("SHW") zones. During the Exploration Period, a total of 377 diamond drill holes were completed across the Seabee property, including 253 holes drilled from underground drives at Santoy totaling over 45,200 meters. Following the completion of a new underground drill chamber in the third quarter of 2022, the Company initiated drilling of the high grade zone mined in the first quarter of 2022. Results from these activities are expected in the coming months and will be used to guide mine planning, including the evaluation of additional mining in this high grade zone, during 2023.

The 2021 Seabee TRS highlighted a six-year Mineral Reserve life averaging approximately 96,000 ounces of annual gold production. The life of mine plan was based on 580,000 ounces of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves calculated using a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au and a 1.8 meter minimum mining width. Exploration continues to focus on extending the Mineral Reserve life of the Santoy Mine Complex while simultaneously conducting more regional activity to evaluate the longer-term development potential of the multitude of exploration targets across the broader Seabee property.

Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee underground drilling program and some samples from the surface program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Surface drilling samples not analyzed by our onsite assay laboratory were analyzed at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories Inc. ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which also serves as the QAQC laboratory for our onsite lab. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at SRC, which is independent from SSR Mining. Mean results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria.

Seabee's site lab typically prepares two hundred-gram samples that were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through a 150-mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit). SRC prepares a minus-150 mesh pulp (95% passing) weighing 250 grams from a minus 10 mesh coarse crush reject. Fire assay with Atomic Absorption finish was completed on a 30-gram aliquot to produce gold analytical results with a 0.005 g/t gold detection limit. Fire assay with gravimetric finish was prepared on those samples with greater than 3 g/t gold.

External review of data and processes relating to Seabee exploration data has been completed by independent consultant Carl Edmunds in November 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to exploration activity at the Seabee property has been reviewed and approved by Anders Carlson, P.Geo., Senior Manager, Exploration, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Scientific and technical data in this news release relating to resource development activity at the Seabee property has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P.Geo., Manager, Resource Development, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Seabee TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022. You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Seabee TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, grade, operating, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; our operational and development targets and catalysts and the impact of any suspension on operations; forecasts and outlook, including related to production guidance; timing and expectations regarding the impact of any interruptions caused on our operations; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional gold ore; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, conversion of Mineral Resources, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions. True width intervals are calculated using the current geometric interpretation of mineralized structures. Continued exploration activity could result in updates to those interpretations that impacts the calculation of true widths.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under S-K 1300. For details on the "qualified persons" approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for SSR Mining Inc.'s material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Table 4: All drill holes completed at Santoy during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Gold (g/t Au) Zone SUG-21-035 222.5 226.0 2.8 0.5 SHW 1 SUG-21-036 229.5 235.5 5.3 0.1 SHW 1 SUG-21-037 205.5 210.5 4.4 0.3 SHW 1 SUG-21-038 216.0 220.5 4.0 0.1 SHW 1 SUG-21-039 237.5 242.5 4.5 3.3 SHW 1 SUG-21-040 246.0 251.4 5.0 1.5 SHW 1 SUG-21-041 226.5 231.5 4.8 0.1 SHW 1 SUG-21-042 215.5 222.0 6.2 0.3 SHW 1 SUG-21-043 212.0 221.0 8.9 8.3 SHW 1 Including 212.0 213.9 1.9 31.3 SHW 1 SUG-21-044 217.2 224.9 7.4 0.5 SHW 1 SUG-21-045 220.5 225.6 4.6 0.2 SHW 1 SUG-21-046 208.5 211.5 2.9 0.2 SHW 1 SUG-21-047 197.0 202.6 5.4 3.9 SHW 1 SUG-21-048 204.0 210.0 5.7 1.5 SHW 1 SUG-21-049 205.0 215.5 9.7 4.6 SHW 1 SUG-21-050 212.5 214.5 1.8 0.5 SHW 1 SUG-21-051 221.5 225.5 3.4 0.1 SHW 1 239.0 247.0 6.9 1.1 SHW2 SUG-21-052 NSI SUG-21-053 329.0 330.1 0.9 0.1 SHW SUG-21-054 203.5 205.5 2.0 0.0 SHW SUG-21-055 187.5 191.5 4.0 0.1 SHW SUG-21-056 176.0 180.0 4.0 0.1 SHW SUG-21-057 195.5 199.5 3.8 0.2 SHW SUG-21-058 186.0 192.0 4.9 0.0 SHW SUG-21-059 225.0 229.5 3.7 0.3 SHW SUG-21-060 NSI SUG-21-061 212.0 213.5 1.5 0.1 SHW SUG-21-062 182.5 188.0 5.5 1.2 SHW SUG-21-063 193.5 198.0 4.5 5.6 SHW SUG-21-064 211.5 213.0 1.3 4.1 SHW SUG-21-065 234.0 235.0 0.9 1.1 SHW SUG-21-066 202.5 210.0 7.3 0.0 SHW SUG-21-376 42.0 51.7 4.5 5.1 8A SUG-21-377 28.3 41.0 8.6 6.9 8A SUG-21-378 33.7 50.5 9.0 18.6 8A SUG-21-379 46.5 71.0 10.1 10.3 8A SUG-21-380 25.1 38.4 11.2 7.7 8A SUG-21-381 56.8 61.3 2.4 11.8 8A SUG-21-382 63.7 66.9 1.2 2.7 8A SUG-21-383 43.4 45.5 1.4 0.3 8A SUG-21-384 53.1 54.9 0.9 11.3 8A SUG-21-385 76.8 79.5 1.2 26.4 8A SUG-21-386 79.5 81.2 0.5 1.0 8A SUG-21-387 87.5 95.2 2.7 7.3 8A SUG-21-388 99.6 111.5 2.9 1.1 8A SUG-21-389 71.5 80.0 3.5 6.2 8A SUG-21-390 84.5 97.0 3.6 6.5 8A SUG-21-391 87.0 111.0 5.5 1.2 8A SUG-21-392 65.5 71.2 2.4 4.7 8A SUG-21-393 75.7 91.7 5.5 1.8 8A SUG-21-394 71.5 89.0 9.8 1.9 8A SUG-21-395 76.5 94.0 8.5 0.6 8A SUG-21-396 80.0 88.8 2.1 11.6 8A SUG-21-397 87.7 101.7 4.7 5.9 8A SUG-21-398 65.9 68.7 1.0 8.1 8A SUG-21-399 35.5 38.7 2.1 3.9 8A SUG-21-400 34.5 39.4 4.8 22.2 8A SUG-21-401 44.4 48.8 3.2 15.3 8A SUG-21-402 49.6 58.2 5.8 6.1 8A Including 54.7 57.1 2.0 18.6 8A SUG-21-403 38.5 43.5 4.2 12.1 8A SUG-21-404 38.3 42.6 2.7 0.4 8A SUG-21-405 49.8 52.5 1.3 29.9 8A SUG-21-616 151.1 154.6 3.0 0.1 8A SUG-21-618 138.2 142.4 2.1 0.1 8A 289.0 295.0 2.9 6.8 SUG-21-619 209.2 209.7 0.1 1.2 8A SUG-21-620 NSI SUG-21-621 119.0 124.3 3.1 0.7 8A SUG-21-622 NSI SUG-21-623 NSI SUG-21-624 NSI SUG-21-625 128.9 131.8 1.6 0.0 8A SUG-21-626 138.0 140.5 1.3 1.6 8A SUG-21-627 159.0 164.5 3.3 0.4 8A SUG-21-628 NSI SUG-21-629 388.6 393.4 0.7 2.2 926 SUG-21-630 193.1 196.4 2.3 1.4 8A 225.2 226.5 0.9 0.1 8AFW SUG-21-631 246.0 255.0 5.5 1.6 8A SUG-21-632 279.0 290.0 4.1 0.0 8A SUG-21-912 224.3 227.1 1.0 6.6 SHW 1 SUG-21-913 238.1 240.8 2.3 0.1 SHW 1 266.5 270.0 3.0 2.2 SHW 2 SUG-21-914 211.5 214.0 2.1 12.6 SHW 1 SUG-21-915 264.0 267.6 2.6 1.2 SHW 1 SUG-21-916 231.1 236.7 3.6 1.1 SHW 1 268.0 272.8 3.1 6.3 SHW2 SUG-21-917 NSI SUG-22-001 182.0 182.8 0.8 6.4 SHW SUG-22-002 206.5 208.0 1.4 5.2 SHW SUG-22-003 196.5 208.4 11.8 1.1 SHW SUG-22-004 195.0 199.5 4.5 0.5 SHW SUG-22-005 189.0 192.0 3.0 0.8 SHW SUG-22-006 222.0 232.5 10.1 0.2 SHW SUG-22-007 69.8 84.5 13.5 0.9 GHW SUG-22-008 92.5 110.5 14.5 0.6 GHW SUG-22-009 158.5 171.0 6.1 0.9 GHW SUG-22-010 196.6 217.1 7.2 1.4 GHW SUG-22-011 45.6 104.5 54.6 0.4 GHW SUG-22-012 62.2 120.0 44.8 0.7 GHW SUG-22-013 54.8 69.7 8.5 1.3 GHW SUG-22-014 47.2 67.0 8.3 0.8 GHW SUG-22-015 39.4 77.0 2.8 1.1 GHW SUG-22-016 50.3 68.9 10.6 1.0 GHW SUG-22-017 190.0 196.0 5.0 1.7 SHW 2 SUG-22-300 34.0 37.5 2.2 0.2 8A SUG-22-301 60.3 63.1 1.2 3.9 8A SUG-22-302 45.6 53.0 3.7 12.2 8A SUG-22-303 57.0 63.8 3.1 2.8 8A SUG-22-304 136.4 153.0 6.6 10.2 8A SUG-22-305 76.5 81.0 1.6 0.1 8A SUG-22-306 55.7 64.0 4.5 0.1 8A SUG-22-307 77.5 84.0 2.3 7.9 8A SUG-22-308 62.0 86.7 10.2 1.1 8A SUG-22-309 62.1 64.3 1.4 0.0 8A SUG-22-310 52.4 58.5 3.1 0.0 8A SUG-22-311 93.0 105.0 4.5 0.8 8A SUG-22-312 87.0 89.5 1.0 0.1 8A SUG-22-313 54.0 56.5 1.8 0.0 8A SUG-22-314 37.0 43.0 1.5 6.5 8A SUG-22-315 64.5 69.1 3.3 0.1 8A SUG-22-316 66.3 71.2 3.4 0.1 8A SUG-22-317 26.0 38.5 10.6 3.7 8A SUG-22-318 36.7 53.0 12.9 3.4 8A SUG-22-319 52.3 64.5 5.7 10.5 8A SUG-22-320 46.5 54.7 5.3 1.5 8A SUG-22-321 46.3 63.0 7.8 0.8 8A SUG-22-322 51.0 71.0 7.5 0.3 8A SUG-22-323 40.4 63.1 15.5 1.6 8A SUG-22-324 47.9 65.2 8.3 0.4 8A SUG-22-325 44.0 55.0 6.4 0.1 8A SUG-22-326 73.0 80.0 3.8 7.7 8A SUG-22-327 66.3 71.5 3.3 3.5 8A SUG-22-328 54.7 56.2 1.2 0.2 8A SUG-22-329 77.1 80.0 1.3 0.4 8A SUG-22-330 45.0 50.8 5.2 2.3 8A SUG-22-331 50.1 56.1 4.4 0.7 8A SUG-22-332 67.8 71.7 2.0 1.0 8A SUG-22-333 82.2 86.2 1.6 0.1 8A SUG-22-334 81.9 88.1 2.7 0.0 8A SUG-22-335 68.5 74.9 3.5 2.2 8A SUG-22-336 54.9 60.4 3.8 1.5 8A SUG-22-337 82.0 95.5 5.4 0.7 8A SUG-22-338 72.0 83.5 4.9 0.2 8A SUG-22-339 58.2 62.6 2.2 1.0 8A SUG-22-340 63.7 70.7 2.8 0.0 8A SUG-22-341 47.8 52.2 2.5 6.4 8A SUG-22-342 73.5 79.5 2.1 7.1 8A SUG-22-343 102.0 108.2 2.0 15.3 8A SUG-22-344 107.1 109.4 0.7 0.7 8A SUG-22-345 91.6 95.7 1.5 2.0 8A SUG-22-346 54.5 60.0 2.6 0.0 8A SUG-22-347 48.4 51.0 1.4 0.1 8A SUG-22-348 61.0 66.2 2.0 0.0 8A SUG-22-349 40.0 45.2 3.5 16.7 8A SUG-22-350 24.2 28.4 2.4 0.4 8AFW 47.3 50.3 1.7 10.7 8A SUG-22-351 20.1 21.0 0.5 8.5 8AFW 45.7 52.1 3.5 1.8 8A SUG-22-352 18.1 20.6 1.7 0.5 8AFW 32.0 37.3 3.7 1.7 8A SUG-22-353 31.3 40.1 6.2 3.8 8A SUG-22-354 25.3 30.8 4.9 0.8 8A SUG-22-356 31.6 34.0 2.0 5.6 8A SUG-22-357 21.2 22.2 0.7 0.2 8AFW 33.3 36.0 2.0 8.5 8A SUG-22-358 32.0 43.7 4.3 5.0 8AFW 65.5 69.5 1.4 2.0 8A SUG-22-359 31.5 36.5 3.6 13.8 8A SUG-22-360 31.4 32.5 0.6 1.2 8AFW 43.5 70.5 13.9 3.6 8A SUG-22-361 36.0 46.3 8.1 2.1 8A SUG-22-362 34.1 38.8 4.4 9.9 8A SUG-22-363 27.0 27.7 0.5 0.4 8AFW 40.9 48.3 5.3 2.4 8A SUG-22-364 22.7 24.9 1.9 0.8 8AFW 32.2 43.1 9.4 6.9 8A SUG-22-365 30.6 45.0 9.6 5.1 8AFW 52.0 53.1 0.7 42.8 8A SUG-22-366 39.5 48.0 3.8 7.5 8AFW 62.3 73.4 5.1 1.4 8A SUG-22-367 36.4 47.7 5.6 6.6 8AFW 56.6 85.0 14.0 1.2 8A SUG-22-368 43.1 47.3 1.8 0.1 8AFW 56.9 75.0 8.0 0.6 8A SUG-22-369 30.2 31.8 1.1 3.0 8AFW 34.5 57.1 15.9 2.7 8A SUG-22-370 32.1 57.5 14.2 7.8 8AFW 63.0 76.5 7.4 0.6 8A SUG-22-371 42.2 63.5 10.3 2.6 8AFW 81.0 85.6 2.3 0.1 8A SUG-22-372 28.0 39.0 8.1 1.4 8AFW 40.0 54.2 10.2 5.6 8A SUG-22-373 32.0 45.1 8.3 7.7 8AFW 46.5 75.0 17.9 3.8 8A SUG-22-374 42.0 48.7 3.7 13.6 8AFW 57.0 72.5 8.8 2.7 8A SUG-22-375 NSI SUG-22-376 41.0 44.0 1.5 2.2 8AFW 52.5 59.4 3.4 0.1 8A SUG-22-377 33.2 37.7 2.7 0.2 8AFW 45.2 50.3 3.1 1.5 8A SUG-22-378 38.8 39.5 0.3 0.1 8AFW 55.2 61.7 3.2 1.1 8A SUG-22-379 27.8 29.5 1.2 0.1 8AFW 37.9 44.5 4.4 6.5 8A SUG-22-380 24.9 26.8 1.5 1.2 8AFW 32.9 39.0 4.9 0.8 8A SUG-22-381 30.4 30.9 0.3 0.1 8AFW 40.1 44.0 2.4 1.5 8A SUG-22-382 34.0 38.2 3.4 0.0 8AFW 38.2 45.0 5.5 0.6 8A SUG-22-383 31.7 34.0 2.1 10.1 8A SUG-22-384 31.5 34.0 2.3 1.0 8A SUG-22-385 39.7 51.3 6.5 1.8 8AFW 56.7 70.5 7.6 1.5 8A SUG-22-386 25.1 27.3 1.9 0.1 8AFW 34.3 40.3 5.2 9.6 8A SUG-22-387 25.0 30.0 4.5 0.4 8AFW 33.2 41.6 7.5 3.2 8A SUG-22-388 33.1 42.5 6.8 2.7 8AFW 42.5 54.6 8.6 3.2 8A SUG-22-389 32.5 45.4 7.3 3.8 8AFW 45.4 58.5 7.4 3.3 8A SUG-22-390 40.0 57.7 10.7 7.2 8AFW 57.7 74.0 9.9 2.6 8A SUG-22-391 38.0 41.6 3.3 0.6 8A SUG-22-392 42.8 50.5 4.4 1.4 8AFW 66.0 67.5 0.9 2.0 8A SUG-22-393 42.0 55.2 6.7 4.8 8AFW 61.5 65.3 1.9 2.4 8A Including 49.0 55.2 2.8 7.1 8A SUG-22-600 271.0 273.0 0.7 12.4 8A 293.5 297.8 1.6 0.2 8AFW SUG-22-601 226.4 234.0 3.2 1.7 8A 250.0 263.0 5.4 0.8 8AFW SUG-22-602 268.5 274.5 2.2 4.0 8A 290.2 295.7 2.2 11.7 8AFW SUG-22-603 334.5 336.0 0.5 1.4 8A 372.0 375.0 1.0 3.8 8AFW SUG-22-604 203.6 209.4 2.2 2.6 Unknown 316.0 333.6 6.3 0.1 8A SUG-22-605 217.0 221.5 2.1 28.9 8AHW SUG-22-606 331.8 349.4 7.4 0.0 8A SUG-22-607 170.7 175.4 2.3 3.5 8AHW 309.3 315.3 3.1 0.0 8A SUG-22-608 260.9 264.0 1.8 0.0 8A SUG-22-609 198.2 201.2 2.0 0.1 8A SUG-22-610 128.1 129.7 1.5 2.3 8A SUG-22-611 141.5 147.0 4.9 2.5 8A SUG-22-612 130.1 136.9 6.4 1.6 8A SUG-22-900 166.0 168.5 2.2 1.5 9C 192.0 192.5 0.4 32.5 9A SUG-22-901 206.1 208.3 1.6 0.0 9C 224.0 228.5 3.3 0.5 9A SUG-22-902 231.2 232.3 0.7 0.0 9C 255.0 257.3 1.6 12.7 9A SUG-22-903 257.9 261.4 0.7 12.0 9C SUG-22-904 175.5 179.0 2.9 3.9 9C 204.0 210.0 5.1 1.7 9A SUG-22-905 152.0 155.0 0.9 4.2 9C 181.9 185.7 1.2 0.1 9A SUG-22-906 142.0 154.2 2.4 0.1 9C 163.4 165.1 0.3 4.5 9A SUG-22-907 193.8 199.2 4.2 0.4 9C 215.8 217.4 1.3 75.0 9A SUG-22-908 235.0 238.5 2.5 0.6 9A SUG-22-909 229.0 231.5 2.0 1.8 9A SUG-22-910 219.4 227.4 6.2 0.1 9A SUG-22-911 186.8 188.7 1.6 27.3 9C 192.5 194.1 1.4 3.5 9A SUG-22-912 288.5 292.0 2.2 0.3 9C 312.5 316.0 2.2 0.7 9A SUG-22-913 262.7 264.9 1.4 0.0 9C 290.7 294.3 2.2 0.9 9A SUG-22-914 221.4 222.1 0.5 0.0 9C 252.8 259.5 4.5 1.1 9A SUG-22-915 224.5 226.7 1.4 0.0 9C 257.9 259.0 0.7 5.0 9A SUG-22-916 189.5 193.5 2.9 0.1 9C 227.5 231.5 3.0 8.9 9A SUG-22-917 173.8 176.8 2.4 0.9 9C 213.6 215.5 1.6 11.5 9A SUG-22-918 166.5 169.2 2.3 1.2 9C 181.4 185.4 3.4 1.0 9A SUG-22-919 173.3 183.2 8.6 1.8 9C 187.6 189.9 2.0 0.0 9A SUG-22-920 153.1 157.4 3.8 11.4 9C 163.5 165.6 1.8 5.5 9A SUG-22-921 156.9 163.0 5.5 3.5 9C 175.2 177.7 2.3 0.5 9A SUG-22-922 145.2 149.8 4.4 4.2 9C 162.2 165.2 2.9 27.8 9A SUG-22-923 154.8 156.8 1.9 18.9 9C 160.5 161.7 1.1 7.7 9A SUG-22-924 146.0 149.0 2.9 9.8 9C 153.7 155.1 1.4 0.1 9A SUG-22-925 143.7 145.7 1.9 1.3 9C 152.5 155.9 3.3 22.0 9A SUG-22-926 139.4 142.0 2.6 0.1 9C 152.0 154.5 2.5 0.8 9A SUG-22-927 146.0 149.0 2.9 0.1 9C 156.0 160.7 4.6 3.8 9A SUG-22-928 141.7 143.5 1.7 0.1 9C 150.0 155.5 5.2 1.3 9A SUG-22-929 175.0 179.0 3.7 0.2 9C SUG-22-930 162.0 170.5 7.2 0.2 9C 186.1 187.4 1.1 0.0 9A SUG-22-931 151.0 155.4 3.5 0.4 9C 159.9 163.3 2.7 5.6 9A SUG-22-932 153.4 164.0 7.6 0.2 9C 183.4 184.0 0.4 0.0 9A SUG-22-933 172.1 174.1 1.6 0.0 9C 198.5 200.3 1.4 0.0 9A SUG-22-934 144.5 148.3 3.8 0.3 9C 161.5 165.7 4.2 0.0 9A SUG-22-935 140.9 143.1 2.2 0.2 9C 183.0 186.0 3.0 0.1 9A SUG-22-936 141.3 144.4 3.0 0.2 9C 182.8 183.6 0.8 0.2 9A SUG-22-937 164.0 168.5 4.1 0.1 9C 186.9 196.8 9.0 0.0 9A SUG-22-938 185.0 191.5 4.8 0.3 9C 206.2 207.9 1.3 0.0 9A SUG-22-939 148.5 150.6 2.1 2.1 9C 164.5 168.5 3.9 0.0 9A SUG-22-940 145.5 147.0 1.5 1.8 9C 164.5 166.5 1.9 0.2 9A SUG-22-941 149.5 152.1 2.4 0.1 9C 163.5 164.5 0.9 0.2 9A SUG-22-942 203.8 205.9 1.3 0.2 9C SUG-22-943 147.5 149.5 1.9 0.1 9C 162.0 164.0 1.9 0.2 9A SUG-22-944 183.0 186.0 2.4 11.1 9C 198.4 202.7 3.4 0.0 9A SUG-22-945 162.6 164.5 1.7 0.1 9C 174.6 178.6 3.7 17.7 9A JOY-21-961 207.1 209.0 1.4 3.0 SHW 2 217.0 220.7 2.7 0.1 SHW 1 JOY-21-962 61.0 65.5 4.1 1.7 609 231.5 235.4 3.6 0.4 SHW 2 248.1 250.0 1.8 0.3 SHW 1 JOY-21-963 272.9 281.0 5.9 0.2 SHW 1 JOY-21-964 282.1 287.3 5.0 0.2 8G 323.1 331.6 8.0 0.0 8F JOY-21-965 292.0 305.2 10.7 0.0 8G 332.0 333.2 1.0 0.1 8F JOY-21-966 334.1 337.5 2.4 0.0 8G 370.1 371.6 1.1 0.0 8F JOY-21-967 272.1 275.1 2.6 0.1 8G 293.2 293.9 0.6 0.0 8F JOY-21-968 304.8 308.5 3.3 3.5 8G JOY-21-969 NSI JOY-21-970 NSI JOY-21-971 283.6 288.5 4.2 0.3 8G 330.0 331.0 0.9 0.1 8F JOY-21-972 170.9 171.2 0.3 3.5 8A JOY-21-973 NSI JOY-21-974 NSI JOY-21-975 401.4 404.2 2.2 1.6 8A JOY-22-976 NSI JOY-22-977 NSI JOY-22-978 NSI JOY-22-979 NSI JOY-22-980 NSI JOY-22-981 NSI JOY-22-982 506.0 509.7 3.7 4.1 9C 519.3 524.0 4.6 0.5 9A JOY-22-983 530.6 532.6 1.9 0.4 9C 544.2 546.8 2.5 0.3 9A JOY-22-984 804.9 810.5 5.1 0.0 621 JOY-22-985 NSI JOY-22-986 570.7 574.3 3.2 0.9 9C 581.1 585.0 3.5 0.9 9A

Notes: All Santoy drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Santoy results are cut to 75 g/t Au.

NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Table 5: All drill holes completed at Porky Main and Porky West during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t Au) Zone GAS-22-142 257.0 265.5 7.9 4.8 Porky West GAS-22-143 229.5 232.5 2.8 1.4 Porky West GAS-22-144 200.0 205.5 5.3 2.7 Porky West GAS-22-145 289.6 294.7 4.0 4.4 Porky West GAS-22-146 255.9 261.0 4.5 3.0 Porky West GAS-22-147 253.0 259.0 4.1 1.0 Porky West GAS-22-149 216.8 219.0 1.9 3.0 Porky West GAS-22-150 201.0 205.0 3.6 0.2 Porky West GAS-22-151 185.2 197.0 9.1 0.4 Porky West GAS-22-152 160.3 169.9 9.0 2.4 Porky West GAS-22-153 165.0 177.0 9.2 6.0 Porky West GAS-22-154 185.9 192.7 4.6 0.3 Porky West GAS-22-155 151.2 159.4 7.9 3.8 Porky West GAS-22-156 145.5 153.3 7.8 2.2 Porky West GAS-22-157 139.8 147.0 6.5 1.4 Porky West GAS-22-158 185.5 191.0 5.1 4.4 Porky West GAS-22-159 178.0 195.0 16.5 3.2 Porky West GAS-22-160 182.1 194.8 12.3 2.9 Porky West GAS-22-161 213.1 230.0 14.7 3.0 Porky West GAS-22-162 232.1 246.0 12.2 1.1 Porky West GAS-22-165 214.4 227.0 11.1 12.8 Porky West GAS-22-172 446.4 450.8 4.2 3.0 Porky West PKY-22-001 25.2 30.0 4.8 0.3 Porky Main 42.5 59.0 16.5 0.8 PKY-22-002 13.6 16.6 3.0 0.6 Porky Main 20.5 24.4 3.9 0.7 39.0 43.8 4.8 1.3 69.0 72.0 3.0 5.5 94.6 101.2 6.6 1.9 PKY-22-003 50.5 55.0 4.5 0.2 Porky Main 59.5 64.0 4.5 4.5 82.0 89.5 7.5 1.5 93.5 102.0 8.5 0.6 112.1 117.0 5.0 4.3 123.0 131.4 8.4 7.4 PKY-22-004 73.6 87.0 13.4 0.9 Porky Main 91.5 99.0 7.5 0.4 121.5 126.0 4.5 0.7 140.5 144.8 4.3 0.3 152.3 156.8 4.5 0.8 PKY-22-005 47.3 54.8 7.5 2.6 Porky Main 60.8 75.0 14.2 0.6 83.0 92.3 9.3 5.5 PKY-22-006 16.5 24.0 7.5 0.4 Porky Main 33.2 39.2 6.0 0.6 54.2 58.7 4.5 0.9 93.6 102.1 8.5 5.9 PKY-22-007 6.3 30.0 23.7 1.3 Porky Main 55.9 62.0 6.1 0.5 66.5 71.0 4.5 0.2 PKY-22-008 10.1 23.6 13.5 0.3 Porky Main PKY-22-009 13.2 36.3 23.1 0.7 Porky Main 60.5 63.5 3.0 0.7 93.0 97.5 4.5 0.6 PKY-22-010 85.0 92.5 7.5 2.2 Porky Main 104.5 109.0 4.5 0.2 PKY-22-011 NSI Porky Main PKY-22-012 35.6 42.6 7.0 0.4 Porky Main PKY-22-013 53.6 62.0 8.4 0.5 Porky Main PKY-22-014 NSI Porky Main PKY-22-015 35.2 58.3 23.1 0.8 Porky Main PKY-22-016 99.7 102.7 3.0 0.6 Porky Main 121.8 127.3 5.5 0.7 PKY-22-017 53.0 57.5 4.5 0.9 Porky Main PKY-22-018 NSI Porky West PKY-22-019 64.0 67.8 3.8 1.1 Porky West PKY-22-020 49.0 55.0 6.0 0.3 Porky West 102.0 113.5 11.5 0.5 PKY-22-021 NSI Porky West PKY-22-022 12.0 15.3 3.3 1.9 Porky West PKY-22-022A NSI Porky West PKY-22-023 149.0 165.0 16.0 2.5 Porky West PKY-22-024 135.5 146.0 10.5 0.7 Porky West 158.4 164.4 6.0 0.4 PKY-22-025 107.3 111.5 4.2 2.5 Porky West 125.0 131.0 6.0 2.2 137.0 140.0 3.0 0.6 PKY-22-025A NSI Porky West PKY-22-026 59.7 67.0 7.3 2.1 Porky West 128.0 148.3 20.3 0.5 PKY-22-027 38.0 42.9 4.9 0.9 Porky West 47.3 51.8 4.5 1.5 82.1 85.0 2.9 0.8 97.5 117.0 19.5 0.7 121.5 124.5 3.0 0.6 PKY-22-028 51.0 82.3 31.3 1.9 Porky West PKY-22-029 59.9 64.4 4.5 0.4 Porky West

Notes: All Porky Main and Porky West drilling intercepts reflect core length intersections. Porky Main and Porky West results are uncut, reported at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and include a maximum of three meters internal dilution.

NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Table 6: All drill holes completed at the Shane target during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Gold (Au g/t) Zone SHA-21-039 155.9 158.1 1.8 4.2 Shane HW 271.9 275.7 3.1 7.1 S1 380.7 383.4 2.2 1.7 S4 SHA-21-040 252.8 262.2 6.1 0.2 Shane HW 329.6 331.5 1.3 4.8 S1 450.2 455.3 3.5 0.3 S4 SHA-21-041 NSI No Zone SHA-21-042 NSI No Zone SHA-21-046 175.3 181.0 4.6 54.3 Shane HW Including 175.3 177.0 1.0 172.0 Shane HW 315.0 323.8 7.2 2.1 S1 SHA-21-047 201.7 205.8 2.5 0.2 Shane HW 390.7 392.9 1.4 3.0 S1 SHA-21-048 301.2 306.9 4.4 2.0 S1 SHA-21-049 176.5 179.7 2.1 7.5 Shane HW SHA-21-050 197.4 202.0 2.7 0.2 Shane HW SHA-21-051 177.2 189.9 11.8 2.7 Shane HW SHA-21-052 290.2 293.8 2.7 0.3 S1 361.0 363.4 1.8 1.3 S2 390.2 391.9 1.3 3.6 S3 396.3 399.3 2.3 2.5 S4 SHA-21-053 303.2 306.0 1.6 0.4 Shane HW 382.5 386.4 2.3 11.9 S1 412.4 414.4 1.2 0.7 S2 SHA-22-055 103.7 105.4 1.2 1.1 S1 160.2 162.2 1.4 2.7 S2 186.1 189.1 2.2 1.7 S3 208.3 212.3 2.9 0.3 S4 SHA-22-056 88.0 91.5 2.7 0.1 S1 100.8 103.1 1.8 0.9 S2 134.1 135.1 0.8 0.0 S3 173.6 174.6 0.8 4.0 S4 SHA-22-057 111.3 114.6 2.1 12.3 S1 120.0 122.5 1.6 0.0 S2 178.5 182.5 2.7 0.8 S3 SHA-22-058 154.1 158.7 2.2 1.7 S1 164.5 169.5 2.4 3.2 S2 SHA-22-059 111.8 112.4 0.4 0.0 S1 129.0 131.0 1.5 0.0 S2 SHA-22-060 126.0 129.9 2.3 1.3 S1 155.9 158.3 1.5 0.3 S2 241.5 243.3 1.1 0.3 S3 257.3 258.6 0.8 1.0 S4 SHA-22-061 155.6 157.6 0.9 0.6 S1 226.0 229.4 1.6 0.1 S2 261.4 266.6 2.5 0.3 S3 326.8 328.1 0.6 0.8 S4 SHA-22-063 259.0 261.0 1.1 0.7 Shane HW SHA-22-064 225.0 230.5 1.8 0.2 Shane HW SHA-22-065 136.0 140.6 2.5 6.5 S1 164.0 167.7 2.0 0.5 S2 241.5 244.5 1.7 0.7 S3 286.1 288.7 1.5 3.1 S4 SHA-22-066 196.0 197.6 1.0 7.9 S1 246.9 249.1 1.5 3.6 S2 311.0 313.0 1.4 0.0 S3 325.4 325.8 0.3 0.0 S4 SHA-22-067 226.0 227.2 0.6 2.6 S1 272.0 277.0 2.7 0.5 S2 SHA-22-068 10.5 12.8 1.1 0.0 S4 52.6 53.6 0.5 0.1 S3 138.8 140.8 1.1 1.6 S1 SHA-22-069 70.1 72.3 0.8 6.9 S3 142.5 144.0 0.6 0.0 S2 178.0 183.2 2.2 1.8 S1 SHA-22-070 54.0 56.0 0.9 0.0 S3 141.9 143.0 0.5 0.0 S2 174.0 175.4 0.7 1.2 S1 SHA-22-071 73.6 76.7 1.2 2.5 S3 163.0 166.3 1.3 0.2 S2 200.5 207.5 2.9 3.4 S1 SHA-22-072 61.0 62.0 0.4 0.4 S3 196.1 202.0 2.5 2.0 S1 SHA-22-073 369.8 373.4 2.0 1.0 Shane HW 476.0 478.0 1.1 0.9 S1 530.6 533.1 1.4 0.5 S2 556.0 559.0 1.7 0.9 S3 SHA-22-074 402.6 406.0 2.2 5.5 S1 SHA-22-075 314.5 318.3 2.8 1.2 S1 SHA-22-076 285.0 288.4 2.9 1.5 S1 372.3 374.0 1.5 2.7 S4 SHA-22-077 370.0 373.0 2.0 0.5 S1 SHA-22-078 777.0 782.6 3.5 0.1 S1 796.0 800.0 2.6 0.2 S2 SHA-22-079 721.4 726.1 3.1 0.3 S1 761.5 763.8 1.5 0.0 S2 SHA-22-080 779.8 781.5 1.0 0.0 S1 SHA-22-081 45.0 46.0 0.4 0.1 Unknown 494.8 496.4 0.8 4.1 S1 SHA-22-082 366.4 367.6 0.8 0.1 S1 372.0 373.5 1.1 0.0 S2 433.6 436.5 2.1 0.0 S3 464.4 472.7 6.0 0.5 S4 SHA-22-083 441.7 445.4 2.0 1.5 S1 472.0 473.0 0.5 0.0 S2 552.7 555.1 1.3 0.8 S3 613.8 617.9 2.3 0.4 S4 SHA-22-084 217.5 218.5 0.7 0.1 Shane HW 331.5 336.0 3.3 2.6 S1 371.5 373.0 1.1 0.1 S2 403.8 407.0 2.4 8.3 S3 SHA-22-085 28.3 32.0 2.2 1.6 Unknown 226.1 228.1 1.4 1.0 Shane HW 366.5 372.7 4.3 0.7 S1 399.4 402.3 2.0 0.7 S2 422.4 445.0 15.5 0.0 S3 459.1 461.7 1.9 0.4 S4 SHA-22-086 26.6 28.9 1.5 2.0 Unknown 199.4 202.2 1.9 2.5 Shane HW 365.0 369.5 3.2 0.2 S1 411.2 413.3 1.5 0.2 S2 442.6 443.5 0.6 0.4 S3 489.3 491.7 1.7 0.3 S4 SHA-22-089 714.6 717.1 1.6 0.8 S1 742.4 744.3 1.2 1.4 S2 787.0 789.3 1.5 0.1 S3 820.3 825.9 3.7 0.9 S4 SHA-22-090 736.4 740.0 2.2 1.8 S1 766.4 770.6 2.6 0.1 S2 821.0 822.0 0.6 0.1 S3

Notes: All Shane drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Shane results are uncut.

NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Shane property drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee", December 8, 2022. Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 13N, NAD83 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The elevation datum is CGG2013.

Table 7: Supporting collar coordinates for surface drill holes at Santoy.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) EOH Depth (m) JOY-21-961 599892 6170220 438 245 -50 258 JOY-21-962 600086 6170053 442 160 -52 426 JOY-21-963 600086 6170053 442 150 -55 426 JOY-21-964 600263 6169616 442 210 -45 510 JOY-21-965 600263 6169616 442 210 -55 525 JOY-21-966 600263 6169616 442 215 -72 621 JOY-21-967 600263 6169616 442 225 -65 402 JOY-21-968 600270 6169620 443 220 -50 375 JOY-21-969 600270 6169620 442 205 -65 396 JOY-21-970 600268 6169620 443 200 -45 366 JOY-21-971 600269 6169620 443 205 -55 375 JOY-21-972 600156 6169317 461 205 -55 876 JOY-21-973 600156 6169317 461 215 -75 426 JOY-21-974 600305 6169258 460 200 -47 426 JOY-21-975 600305 6169258 460 200 -67 465 JOY-22-976 598586 6171056 455 178 -45 528 JOY-22-977 598586 6171056 455 178 -65 444 JOY-22-978 598586 6171056 455 178 -75 408 JOY-22-979 598447 6171121 459 178 -45 372 JOY-22-980 598447 6171121 459 178 -65 381 JOY-22-981 598447 6171121 459 178 -88 396 JOY-22-982 599174 6171155 436 180 -58 591 JOY-22-983 599174 6171155 436 180 -67 636.4 JOY-22-984 599174 6171155 436 198 -65 942 JOY-22-985 599174 6171155 436 198 -72 333 JOY-22-986 599174 6171156 435 198 -72 654

Table 8: Collar coordinates for drill holes at the Porky Main and Porky West targets.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) EOH Depth (m) GAS-22-142 584574 6174887 467 34 -69 300 GAS-22-143 584575 6174889 466 35 -59 270 GAS-22-144 584575 6174889 466 35 -46 252 GAS-22-145 584600 6174846 465 35 -70 340 GAS-22-146 584600 6174846 465 35 -62 321 GAS-22-147 584630 6174883 464 35 -72 300 GAS-22-149 584686 6174845 457 41 -58 255 GAS-22-150 584686 6174845 457 41 -50 362 GAS-22-151 584729 6174871 464 35 -64 270 GAS-22-152 584729 6174871 464 35 -50 264 GAS-22-153 584757 6174887 466 35 -64 261 GAS-22-154 584757 6174887 466 35 -72 291 GAS-22-155 584757 6174887 466 30 -55 237 GAS-22-156 584757 6174887 466 15 -48 246 GAS-22-157 584757 6174887 466 25 -48 258 GAS-22-158 584813 6174891 467 32 -69 327 GAS-22-159 584813 6174891 467 32 -54 252 GAS-22-160 584841 6174890 464 32 -55 318 GAS-22-161 584841 6174890 464 25 -71 306 GAS-22-162 584841 6174890 464 40 -72 360 GAS-22-165 584947 6174917 463 15 -72 363 GAS-22-172 584566 6174617 460 25 -45 522 PKY-22-001 585874 6174267 454 64 -47 111 PKY-22-002 585859 6174314 456 64 -47 102 PKY-22-003 585822 6174321 457 65 -45 135 PKY-22-004 585768 6174371 461 65 -52 160 PKY-22-005 585798 6174372 464 65 -50 162 PKY-22-006 585838 6174359 460 65 -48 162 PKY-22-007 585837 6174404 460 65 -48 120 PKY-22-008 585818 6174434 465 68 -45 90 PKY-22-009 585803 6174411 466 62 -50 120 PKY-22-010 585746 6174416 463 65 -50 162 PKY-22-011 585712 6174456 463 65 -50 150 PKY-22-012 585761 6174452 467 65 -50 132 PKY-22-013 585739 6174492 466 65 -49 120 PKY-22-014 585699 6174534 469 51 -51 111 PKY-22-015 585717 6174519 467 65 -57 111 PKY-22-016 585674 6174506 467 74 -48 150 PKY-22-017 585675 6174521 466 58 -51 141 PKY-22-018 585054 6174992 456 8 -45 132 PKY-22-019 585026 6174952 460 16 -55 132 PKY-22-020 584982 6175005 459 4 -50 144 PKY-22-021 585021 6174993 460 8 -45 141 PKY-22-022 584915 6175013 462 5 -42 77 PKY-22-022A 584915 6175013 462 5 -53 81 PKY-22-023 584930 6174936 461 5 -52 165 PKY-22-024 584890 6174953 463 8 -45 192 PKY-22-025 584805 6174912 467 3 -44 141 PKY-22-025A 584805 6174913 464 2 -45 88 PKY-22-026 584837 6174950 462 10 -43 171 PKY-22-027 584855 6174995 460 8 -45 150 PKY-22-028 584822 6175006 457 4 -45 141 PKY-22-029 584753 6174975 461 4 -45 120

Table 9: Collar coordinates for drill holes at the Shane target.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Length (m) SHA-21-039 593064 6171593 454 40 -48 432 SHA-21-040 593064 6171593 454 17 -65 546 SHA-21-041 592482 6171922 438 10 -48 420 SHA-21-042 592482 6171922 438 10 -62 455 SHA-21-046 593064 6171593 454 40 -58 345 SHA-21-047 593064 6171593 454 40 -68 432 SHA-21-048 593064 6171593 454 57 -48 345 SHA-21-049 593064 6171593 454 57 -58 438 SHA-21-050 593064 6171593 454 57 -65 486 SHA-21-051 593062 6171590 454 15 -45 387 SHA-21-052 593074 6171590 453 0 -58 465 SHA-21-053 593074 6171590 453 0 -75 462 SHA-22-055 593361 6171612 446 45 -45 240 SHA-22-056 593361 6171612 446 0 -50 180 SHA-22-057 593361 6171612 446 0 -62 270 SHA-22-058 593361 6171612 447 0 -72 231 SHA-22-059 593305 6171644 443 22 -55 171 SHA-22-060 593305 6171644 443 22 -65 291 SHA-22-061 593305 6171644 443 22 -75 351 SHA-22-063 593313 6171657 444 225 -45 276 SHA-22-064 593313 6171657 444 250 -45 261 SHA-22-065 593302 6171646 445 0 -68 300 SHA-22-066 593302 6171594 445 30 -70 396 SHA-22-067 593302 6171594 445 45 -70 411 SHA-22-068 593313 6171805 444 190 -50 192 SHA-22-069 593313 6171805 444 190 -58 231 SHA-22-070 593313 6171805 445 205 -55 210 SHA-22-071 593314 6171804 446 210 -60 250 SHA-22-072 593313 6171804 444 220 -55 225 SHA-22-073 593044 6171567 455 22 -76 561 SHA-22-074 593045 6171567 456 22 -70 501 SHA-22-075 593045 6171567 456 22 -55 480 SHA-22-076 593045 6171567 456 22 -48 441 SHA-22-077 592995 6171606 453 20 -68 531 SHA-22-078 592857 6171462 452 15 -73 825 SHA-22-079 592857 6171463 454 5 -73 822 SHA-22-080 592854 6171463 452 352 -73 810 SHA-22-081 592995 6171606 453 20 -78 501 SHA-22-082 592922 6171650 456 20 -70 531 SHA-22-083 592922 6171649 455 25 -77 672 SHA-22-084 593048 6171563 457 30 -54 411 SHA-22-085 593048 6171565 458 35 -64 513 SHA-22-086 593048 6171565 458 48 -54 500 SHA-22-089 592669 6171515 455 22 -71 879 SHA-22-090 592668 6171513 452 12 -72 927

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005798/en/

Contact

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046