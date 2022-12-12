Menü Artikel
SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee

12.12.2022  |  Business Wire

Santoy Highlights Include True Width Intercepts of 29 g/t Au over 2.1 Meters, 31 g/t Au Over 1.9 Meters

Porky Main and Porky West Drilling Returns Broad Intercepts of Near Surface Mineralization, Potential for Future Open Pit Development

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 377 diamond drill holes completed at the Seabee property in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the September, 2021 to November, 2022 exploration period (the "Exploration Period"). These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Seabee 2021 Technical Report Summary (the "2021 Seabee TRS"), which highlighted a six-year Mineral Reserve life averaging approximately 96,000 ounces of annual gold production. The life of mine plan in the 2021 TRS was based on 580,000 ounces of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves calculated using a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au and a 1.8 meter minimum mining width.

Figure 1: Plan map of the Seabee property, highlighting existing infrastructure and exploration targets. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Activity during the Exploration Period included both near-mine resource development drilling adjacent to current underground infrastructure at the Santoy Mine Complex ("Santoy"), as well as more regional activity across the Seabee property (Figure 1). Notably, the regional exploration activity included drilling at the Porky Main and Porky West targets, with results to-date returning broad intercepts of near-surface mineralization potentially amenable to open pit mining in the future. Additional regional exploration included the initial delineation of the Shane target, which remains open along strike and is located adjacent to the Santoy Road that connects the mine to the Seabee processing facility.

A total of 279 resource development drill holes were completed at Santoy during the Exploration Period. Santoy is the source of the current production feed for the Seabee processing plant and contributes the entirety of the existing Seabee Mineral Reserves. Exploration activity at Santoy aims to extend existing mineralization, upgrade Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves, and provide greater confidence in currently defined Mineral Reserves for future mine planning purposes. Drilling focused on areas immediately adjacent to current mine development, with the positive results indicating possible continuity of the mineralization currently being mined and demonstrating potential for Mineral Reserve growth and mine life extensions.

Step-out drilling highlights from Santoy include (see Figure 2) (see Table 1) (all intercepts true width):

  • SUG-22-605: 28.9 g/t Au over 2.1 meters from 217 meters
  • SUG-21-043: 8.3 g/t Au over 8.9 meters from 212 meters
    • Including: 31.3 g/t Au over 1.9 meters from 212 meters

Drilling highlights from currently defined Mineral Resource blocks not included in the 2021 Seabee TRS life of mine plan include (all intercepts true width):

  • SUG-22-945: 17.7 g/t Au over 3.7 meters from 175 meters
  • SUG-22-923: 18.9 g/t Au over 1.9 meters from 155 meters
  • SUG-21-402: 6.1 g/t Au over 5.8 meters from 50 meters
    • Including: 18.6 g/t Au over 2.0 meters from 55 meters

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, "Building on Seabee's long history of successfully replacing depletion, drilling activity continues to focus on defining and converting additional Mineral Reserves at Santoy, supporting the potential for mine life extensions at Seabee. At the same time, exploration has progressed at more regional targets as we endeavor to define a longer-term production pathway for the asset. These results from the Shane, Porky Main, and Porky West targets illustrate the significant brownfield growth potential for Seabee and could potentially represent future production opportunities for the mine. While still an early-stage opportunity, the broad, near surface intercepts suggest the potential for open pit mining at the Porky targets in the future. Given the number of prospective targets at Seabee, we currently expect to expand our exploration program at the mine again in 2023 as we look for ways to aggressively advance these opportunities towards potential development."

The Porky Main and Porky West targets are located approximately four kilometers north-northwest of the Seabee processing facility. SSR Mining completed nearly 10,800 meters of drilling (53 diamond drill holes) at the Porky targets in 2022. Porky Main and Porky West 2022 drilling highlights include (see Figure 3 and Figure 4) (see Table 2) (all intercepts core length):

  • PKY-22-028: 1.9 g/t Au over 31.3 meters from 51 meters
  • PKY-22-007: 1.3 g/t Au over 23.7 meters from 6 meters
  • PKY-22-005: 5.5 g/t Au over 9.3 meters from 83 meters
  • GAS-22-165: 12.8 g/t Au over 11.1 meters from 214 meters

The Shane target represents the intersection of a number of historical zones of gold mineralization at various stages of exploration maturity. SSR Mining completed over 19,600 meters (45 diamond drill holes) of drilling at Shane targeting five structures including the S1, S2, S3, S4 and the Shane Hangingwall ("Shane HW") structures. This recent drilling, combined with past operator exploration, has resulted in approximately 30,000 meters of drilling across almost 100 diamond drill holes at the target. Shane drilling highlights include (see Figure 5) (see Table 3) (all intercepts true width):

  • SHA-21-046: 54.3 g/t Au over 4.6 meters from 175 meters
    • Including: 172.0 g/t over 1.0 meter from 175 meters
  • SHA-22-057: 12.3 g/t Au over 2.1 meters from 111 meters
  • SHA-21-053: 11.9 g/t Au over 2.3 meters from 383 meters

Table 1: Significant gold intercepts from recent drilling at Santoy.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

True Width

(m)

Gold

(g/t Au)

Zone

SUG-21-043

212.0

221.0

8.9

8.3

SHW 1

Including

212.0

213.9

1.9

31.3

SHW 1

SUG-21-378

33.7

50.5

9.0

18.6

8A

SUG-21-379

46.5

71.0

10.1

10.3

8A

SUG-22-605

217.0

221.5

2.1

28.9

8A HW

SUG-21-400

34.5

39.4

4.8

22.2

8A

SUG-22-945

174.6

178.6

3.7

17.7

9A

SUG-22-923

154.8

156.8

1.9

18.9

9C

SUG-22-907

215.8

217.4

1.3

75.0

9A

SUG-22-922

162.2

165.2

2.9

27.8

9A

SUG-22-925

152.5

155.9

3.3

22.0

9A

SUG-21-402

49.6

58.2

5.8

6.1

8A

Including

54.7

57.1

2.0

18.6

8A

Notes: All Santoy drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Santoy results are cut to 75 g/t Au. For complete drillhole results from Santoy during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 4 and Table 7. Santoy Hangingwall denoted as "SHW", Hangingwall denoted as "HW".

Overview of the Porky Main and Porky West Targets

The Porky Main and Porky West targets are located approximately four kilometers north-northwest of the Seabee processing facility. Mineralization occurs along a 12 kilometer long openly folded unconformity, separating arenaceous sedimentary rocks of the Rae Lake synform to the north from mafic volcanic rocks of the Seabee mine area to the south. Both Porky Main and Porky West are characterized by the same calc-silicate alteration package, however, the unconformity and arenites host most of the auriferous quartz veins at the Porky West deposit.

Porky Main and Porky West were discovered in 2002. A Mineral Resource is currently defined at Porky West and contributed 52,000 tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 5.0 g/t Au and 516,000 tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resource at 4.4 g/t Au in the 2021 Seabee TRS. However, previous exploration activity at both Porky Main and Porky West envisaged satellite underground operations. As described above, more recent interpretation suggests the potential for open pit mining at the targets in the future, which will be evaluated through additional drilling, as well as geotechnical and metallurgical analysis going forward.

Table 2: Significant gold intercepts from recent drilling at the Porky Main and Porky West targets.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Gold

(g/t)

Zone

GAS-22-165

214.4

227.0

11.1

12.8

Porky West

PKY-22-003

50.5

55.0

4.5

0.2

Porky Main

59.5

64.0

4.5

4.5

82.0

89.5

7.5

1.5

93.5

102.0

8.5

0.6

112.1

117.0

5.0

4.3

123.0

131.4

8.4

7.4

PKY-22-028

51.0

82.3

31.3

1.9

Porky West

GAS-22-153

165.0

177.0

9.2

6.0

Porky West

GAS-22-159

178.0

195.0

16.5

3.2

Porky West

PKY-22-005

47.3

54.8

7.5

2.6

Porky Main

60.8

75.0

14.2

0.6

83.0

92.3

9.3

5.5

PKY-22-006

16.5

24.0

7.5

0.4

Porky Main

33.2

39.2

6.0

0.6

54.2

58.7

4.5

0.9

93.6

102.1

8.5

5.9

GAS-22-161

213.1

230.0

14.7

3.0

Porky West

PKY-22-023

149.0

165.0

16.0

2.5

Porky West

PKY-22-007

6.3

30.0

23.7

1.3

Porky Main

55.9

62.0

6.1

0.5

66.5

71.0

4.5

0.2

Notes: All Porky Main and Porky West drilling intercepts reflect core length intersections. Porky Main and Porky West results are uncut, reported at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and include a maximum of three meters internal dilution. For complete drillhole results for the Porky Main and Porky West targets during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 5 and Table 8.

Overview of the Shane Target

The Shane target is located adjacent to the Santoy Road, which connects the Santoy Mine Complex to the Seabee processing facility and is paralleled by the main powerline feeding Santoy. Drilling in the vicinity of the currently defined Shane target was first completed in 2002 and 47 diamond drill holes have been completed by past operators totaling over 10,000 meters, which identified a number of gold bearing zones at various stages of exploration maturity. During the Exploration Period, SSR Mining drilled 45 diamond drill holes at the Shane target totaling over 19,600 meters.

The focus of SSR Mining's drilling at Shane has been to advance exploration at Shane's S1, S2, S3 and S4 targets as a proof of concept for exploring the property more broadly. The S1-S3 targets are located along the hangingwall, footwall and within the steeply south dipping Pine Lake Conglomerate ("PLC"); a kilometer scale, east striking unit preserved in a sinistral shear zone, known as the Pine Lake Shear Zone ("PLSZ"). The plunge of S1 mineralization continues over approximately 500 meters. The S4 target is hosted within a mafic volcanic unit 50 meters north of the PLSZ. All four targets are planar and roughly sub-parallel to the contact of the PLC.

During the exploration of these zones a new target was discovered in a southeast striking, more moderately dipping splay of the PLSZ named the Shane HW. The Shane HW structure returned the highest grade and broadest mineralized intervals of the program highlighting the importance of structures oriented oblique to the PLSZ for future exploration. Economic grades and widths were encountered on all five structures tested with the most continuous mineralization encountered on the S1 structure. Step out holes have traced the host lithology to a depth of approximately 700 meters. While still early stage, the Shane target represents a target for follow up exploration and resource development drilling going forward.

Table 3: Significant gold intercepts from recent drilling at the Shane target.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

True Width

(m)

Gold

(g/t Au)

Zone

SHA-21-046

175.3

181.0

4.6

54.3

Shane HW

Including

175.3

177.0

1.0

172.0

Shane HW

SHA-21-053

382.5

386.4

2.3

11.9

S1

SHA-22-057

111.3

114.6

2.1

12.3

S1

SHA-21-039

271.9

275.7

3.1

7.1

S1

SHA-22-084

403.8

407.0

2.4

8.3

S3

Notes: All Shane drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Shane results are uncut. For complete drillholes results for the Shane target during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Table 6 and Table 9.

Seabee Property Overview

SSR Mining's Seabee property is 100% owned and includes the Fisher claims, of which the acquisition of 100% ownership was completed in 2022. Near mine activity during the Exploration Period focused on Mineral Resource conversion at the 8A, 9A, and Santoy Hanging Wall ("SHW") zones. During the Exploration Period, a total of 377 diamond drill holes were completed across the Seabee property, including 253 holes drilled from underground drives at Santoy totaling over 45,200 meters. Following the completion of a new underground drill chamber in the third quarter of 2022, the Company initiated drilling of the high grade zone mined in the first quarter of 2022. Results from these activities are expected in the coming months and will be used to guide mine planning, including the evaluation of additional mining in this high grade zone, during 2023.

The 2021 Seabee TRS highlighted a six-year Mineral Reserve life averaging approximately 96,000 ounces of annual gold production. The life of mine plan was based on 580,000 ounces of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves calculated using a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au and a 1.8 meter minimum mining width. Exploration continues to focus on extending the Mineral Reserve life of the Santoy Mine Complex while simultaneously conducting more regional activity to evaluate the longer-term development potential of the multitude of exploration targets across the broader Seabee property.

Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples in respect of the Seabee underground drilling program and some samples from the surface program were assayed by our onsite non-accredited assay laboratory, which is not independent from SSR Mining. Surface drilling samples not analyzed by our onsite assay laboratory were analyzed at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories Inc. ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, which also serves as the QAQC laboratory for our onsite lab. Duplicate check assays were conducted at site as well as at SRC, which is independent from SSR Mining. Mean results of the spot checks were consistent with those reported. Sampling interval was established by minimum or maximum sampling lengths and geological and/or structural criteria.

Seabee's site lab typically prepares two hundred-gram samples that were pulverized until greater than 80 percent passed through a 150-mesh screen. Thirty-gram pulp samples were then analyzed for gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish (0.01 g/t gold detection limit). SRC prepares a minus-150 mesh pulp (95% passing) weighing 250 grams from a minus 10 mesh coarse crush reject. Fire assay with Atomic Absorption finish was completed on a 30-gram aliquot to produce gold analytical results with a 0.005 g/t gold detection limit. Fire assay with gravimetric finish was prepared on those samples with greater than 3 g/t gold.

External review of data and processes relating to Seabee exploration data has been completed by independent consultant Carl Edmunds in November 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to exploration activity at the Seabee property has been reviewed and approved by Anders Carlson, P.Geo., Senior Manager, Exploration, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Scientific and technical data in this news release relating to resource development activity at the Seabee property has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Kulas, P.Geo., Manager, Resource Development, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Seabee TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by us. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, grade, operating, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; our operational and development targets and catalysts and the impact of any suspension on operations; forecasts and outlook, including related to production guidance; timing and expectations regarding the impact of any interruptions caused on our operations; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional gold ore; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, conversion of Mineral Resources, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions. True width intervals are calculated using the current geometric interpretation of mineralized structures. Continued exploration activity could result in updates to those interpretations that impacts the calculation of true widths.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at our operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to our mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to our properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, we do not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under S-K 1300. For details on the "qualified persons" approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for SSR Mining Inc.'s material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Table 4: All drill holes completed at Santoy during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

True Width (m)

Gold

(g/t Au)

Zone

SUG-21-035

222.5

226.0

2.8

0.5

SHW 1

SUG-21-036

229.5

235.5

5.3

0.1

SHW 1

SUG-21-037

205.5

210.5

4.4

0.3

SHW 1

SUG-21-038

216.0

220.5

4.0

0.1

SHW 1

SUG-21-039

237.5

242.5

4.5

3.3

SHW 1

SUG-21-040

246.0

251.4

5.0

1.5

SHW 1

SUG-21-041

226.5

231.5

4.8

0.1

SHW 1

SUG-21-042

215.5

222.0

6.2

0.3

SHW 1

SUG-21-043

212.0

221.0

8.9

8.3

SHW 1

Including

212.0

213.9

1.9

31.3

SHW 1

SUG-21-044

217.2

224.9

7.4

0.5

SHW 1

SUG-21-045

220.5

225.6

4.6

0.2

SHW 1

SUG-21-046

208.5

211.5

2.9

0.2

SHW 1

SUG-21-047

197.0

202.6

5.4

3.9

SHW 1

SUG-21-048

204.0

210.0

5.7

1.5

SHW 1

SUG-21-049

205.0

215.5

9.7

4.6

SHW 1

SUG-21-050

212.5

214.5

1.8

0.5

SHW 1

SUG-21-051

221.5

225.5

3.4

0.1

SHW 1

239.0

247.0

6.9

1.1

SHW2

SUG-21-052

NSI

SUG-21-053

329.0

330.1

0.9

0.1

SHW

SUG-21-054

203.5

205.5

2.0

0.0

SHW

SUG-21-055

187.5

191.5

4.0

0.1

SHW

SUG-21-056

176.0

180.0

4.0

0.1

SHW

SUG-21-057

195.5

199.5

3.8

0.2

SHW

SUG-21-058

186.0

192.0

4.9

0.0

SHW

SUG-21-059

225.0

229.5

3.7

0.3

SHW

SUG-21-060

NSI

SUG-21-061

212.0

213.5

1.5

0.1

SHW

SUG-21-062

182.5

188.0

5.5

1.2

SHW

SUG-21-063

193.5

198.0

4.5

5.6

SHW

SUG-21-064

211.5

213.0

1.3

4.1

SHW

SUG-21-065

234.0

235.0

0.9

1.1

SHW

SUG-21-066

202.5

210.0

7.3

0.0

SHW

SUG-21-376

42.0

51.7

4.5

5.1

8A

SUG-21-377

28.3

41.0

8.6

6.9

8A

SUG-21-378

33.7

50.5

9.0

18.6

8A

SUG-21-379

46.5

71.0

10.1

10.3

8A

SUG-21-380

25.1

38.4

11.2

7.7

8A

SUG-21-381

56.8

61.3

2.4

11.8

8A

SUG-21-382

63.7

66.9

1.2

2.7

8A

SUG-21-383

43.4

45.5

1.4

0.3

8A

SUG-21-384

53.1

54.9

0.9

11.3

8A

SUG-21-385

76.8

79.5

1.2

26.4

8A

SUG-21-386

79.5

81.2

0.5

1.0

8A

SUG-21-387

87.5

95.2

2.7

7.3

8A

SUG-21-388

99.6

111.5

2.9

1.1

8A

SUG-21-389

71.5

80.0

3.5

6.2

8A

SUG-21-390

84.5

97.0

3.6

6.5

8A

SUG-21-391

87.0

111.0

5.5

1.2

8A

SUG-21-392

65.5

71.2

2.4

4.7

8A

SUG-21-393

75.7

91.7

5.5

1.8

8A

SUG-21-394

71.5

89.0

9.8

1.9

8A

SUG-21-395

76.5

94.0

8.5

0.6

8A

SUG-21-396

80.0

88.8

2.1

11.6

8A

SUG-21-397

87.7

101.7

4.7

5.9

8A

SUG-21-398

65.9

68.7

1.0

8.1

8A

SUG-21-399

35.5

38.7

2.1

3.9

8A

SUG-21-400

34.5

39.4

4.8

22.2

8A

SUG-21-401

44.4

48.8

3.2

15.3

8A

SUG-21-402

49.6

58.2

5.8

6.1

8A

Including

54.7

57.1

2.0

18.6

8A

SUG-21-403

38.5

43.5

4.2

12.1

8A

SUG-21-404

38.3

42.6

2.7

0.4

8A

SUG-21-405

49.8

52.5

1.3

29.9

8A

SUG-21-616

151.1

154.6

3.0

0.1

8A

SUG-21-618

138.2

142.4

2.1

0.1

8A

289.0

295.0

2.9

6.8

SUG-21-619

209.2

209.7

0.1

1.2

8A

SUG-21-620

NSI

SUG-21-621

119.0

124.3

3.1

0.7

8A

SUG-21-622

NSI

SUG-21-623

NSI

SUG-21-624

NSI

SUG-21-625

128.9

131.8

1.6

0.0

8A

SUG-21-626

138.0

140.5

1.3

1.6

8A

SUG-21-627

159.0

164.5

3.3

0.4

8A

SUG-21-628

NSI

SUG-21-629

388.6

393.4

0.7

2.2

926

SUG-21-630

193.1

196.4

2.3

1.4

8A

225.2

226.5

0.9

0.1

8AFW

SUG-21-631

246.0

255.0

5.5

1.6

8A

SUG-21-632

279.0

290.0

4.1

0.0

8A

SUG-21-912

224.3

227.1

1.0

6.6

SHW 1

SUG-21-913

238.1

240.8

2.3

0.1

SHW 1

266.5

270.0

3.0

2.2

SHW 2

SUG-21-914

211.5

214.0

2.1

12.6

SHW 1

SUG-21-915

264.0

267.6

2.6

1.2

SHW 1

SUG-21-916

231.1

236.7

3.6

1.1

SHW 1

268.0

272.8

3.1

6.3

SHW2

SUG-21-917

NSI

SUG-22-001

182.0

182.8

0.8

6.4

SHW

SUG-22-002

206.5

208.0

1.4

5.2

SHW

SUG-22-003

196.5

208.4

11.8

1.1

SHW

SUG-22-004

195.0

199.5

4.5

0.5

SHW

SUG-22-005

189.0

192.0

3.0

0.8

SHW

SUG-22-006

222.0

232.5

10.1

0.2

SHW

SUG-22-007

69.8

84.5

13.5

0.9

GHW

SUG-22-008

92.5

110.5

14.5

0.6

GHW

SUG-22-009

158.5

171.0

6.1

0.9

GHW

SUG-22-010

196.6

217.1

7.2

1.4

GHW

SUG-22-011

45.6

104.5

54.6

0.4

GHW

SUG-22-012

62.2

120.0

44.8

0.7

GHW

SUG-22-013

54.8

69.7

8.5

1.3

GHW

SUG-22-014

47.2

67.0

8.3

0.8

GHW

SUG-22-015

39.4

77.0

2.8

1.1

GHW

SUG-22-016

50.3

68.9

10.6

1.0

GHW

SUG-22-017

190.0

196.0

5.0

1.7

SHW 2

SUG-22-300

34.0

37.5

2.2

0.2

8A

SUG-22-301

60.3

63.1

1.2

3.9

8A

SUG-22-302

45.6

53.0

3.7

12.2

8A

SUG-22-303

57.0

63.8

3.1

2.8

8A

SUG-22-304

136.4

153.0

6.6

10.2

8A

SUG-22-305

76.5

81.0

1.6

0.1

8A

SUG-22-306

55.7

64.0

4.5

0.1

8A

SUG-22-307

77.5

84.0

2.3

7.9

8A

SUG-22-308

62.0

86.7

10.2

1.1

8A

SUG-22-309

62.1

64.3

1.4

0.0

8A

SUG-22-310

52.4

58.5

3.1

0.0

8A

SUG-22-311

93.0

105.0

4.5

0.8

8A

SUG-22-312

87.0

89.5

1.0

0.1

8A

SUG-22-313

54.0

56.5

1.8

0.0

8A

SUG-22-314

37.0

43.0

1.5

6.5

8A

SUG-22-315

64.5

69.1

3.3

0.1

8A

SUG-22-316

66.3

71.2

3.4

0.1

8A

SUG-22-317

26.0

38.5

10.6

3.7

8A

SUG-22-318

36.7

53.0

12.9

3.4

8A

SUG-22-319

52.3

64.5

5.7

10.5

8A

SUG-22-320

46.5

54.7

5.3

1.5

8A

SUG-22-321

46.3

63.0

7.8

0.8

8A

SUG-22-322

51.0

71.0

7.5

0.3

8A

SUG-22-323

40.4

63.1

15.5

1.6

8A

SUG-22-324

47.9

65.2

8.3

0.4

8A

SUG-22-325

44.0

55.0

6.4

0.1

8A

SUG-22-326

73.0

80.0

3.8

7.7

8A

SUG-22-327

66.3

71.5

3.3

3.5

8A

SUG-22-328

54.7

56.2

1.2

0.2

8A

SUG-22-329

77.1

80.0

1.3

0.4

8A

SUG-22-330

45.0

50.8

5.2

2.3

8A

SUG-22-331

50.1

56.1

4.4

0.7

8A

SUG-22-332

67.8

71.7

2.0

1.0

8A

SUG-22-333

82.2

86.2

1.6

0.1

8A

SUG-22-334

81.9

88.1

2.7

0.0

8A

SUG-22-335

68.5

74.9

3.5

2.2

8A

SUG-22-336

54.9

60.4

3.8

1.5

8A

SUG-22-337

82.0

95.5

5.4

0.7

8A

SUG-22-338

72.0

83.5

4.9

0.2

8A

SUG-22-339

58.2

62.6

2.2

1.0

8A

SUG-22-340

63.7

70.7

2.8

0.0

8A

SUG-22-341

47.8

52.2

2.5

6.4

8A

SUG-22-342

73.5

79.5

2.1

7.1

8A

SUG-22-343

102.0

108.2

2.0

15.3

8A

SUG-22-344

107.1

109.4

0.7

0.7

8A

SUG-22-345

91.6

95.7

1.5

2.0

8A

SUG-22-346

54.5

60.0

2.6

0.0

8A

SUG-22-347

48.4

51.0

1.4

0.1

8A

SUG-22-348

61.0

66.2

2.0

0.0

8A

SUG-22-349

40.0

45.2

3.5

16.7

8A

SUG-22-350

24.2

28.4

2.4

0.4

8AFW

47.3

50.3

1.7

10.7

8A

SUG-22-351

20.1

21.0

0.5

8.5

8AFW

45.7

52.1

3.5

1.8

8A

SUG-22-352

18.1

20.6

1.7

0.5

8AFW

32.0

37.3

3.7

1.7

8A

SUG-22-353

31.3

40.1

6.2

3.8

8A

SUG-22-354

25.3

30.8

4.9

0.8

8A

SUG-22-356

31.6

34.0

2.0

5.6

8A

SUG-22-357

21.2

22.2

0.7

0.2

8AFW

33.3

36.0

2.0

8.5

8A

SUG-22-358

32.0

43.7

4.3

5.0

8AFW

65.5

69.5

1.4

2.0

8A

SUG-22-359

31.5

36.5

3.6

13.8

8A

SUG-22-360

31.4

32.5

0.6

1.2

8AFW

43.5

70.5

13.9

3.6

8A

SUG-22-361

36.0

46.3

8.1

2.1

8A

SUG-22-362

34.1

38.8

4.4

9.9

8A

SUG-22-363

27.0

27.7

0.5

0.4

8AFW

40.9

48.3

5.3

2.4

8A

SUG-22-364

22.7

24.9

1.9

0.8

8AFW

32.2

43.1

9.4

6.9

8A

SUG-22-365

30.6

45.0

9.6

5.1

8AFW

52.0

53.1

0.7

42.8

8A

SUG-22-366

39.5

48.0

3.8

7.5

8AFW

62.3

73.4

5.1

1.4

8A

SUG-22-367

36.4

47.7

5.6

6.6

8AFW

56.6

85.0

14.0

1.2

8A

SUG-22-368

43.1

47.3

1.8

0.1

8AFW

56.9

75.0

8.0

0.6

8A

SUG-22-369

30.2

31.8

1.1

3.0

8AFW

34.5

57.1

15.9

2.7

8A

SUG-22-370

32.1

57.5

14.2

7.8

8AFW

63.0

76.5

7.4

0.6

8A

SUG-22-371

42.2

63.5

10.3

2.6

8AFW

81.0

85.6

2.3

0.1

8A

SUG-22-372

28.0

39.0

8.1

1.4

8AFW

40.0

54.2

10.2

5.6

8A

SUG-22-373

32.0

45.1

8.3

7.7

8AFW

46.5

75.0

17.9

3.8

8A

SUG-22-374

42.0

48.7

3.7

13.6

8AFW

57.0

72.5

8.8

2.7

8A

SUG-22-375

NSI

SUG-22-376

41.0

44.0

1.5

2.2

8AFW

52.5

59.4

3.4

0.1

8A

SUG-22-377

33.2

37.7

2.7

0.2

8AFW

45.2

50.3

3.1

1.5

8A

SUG-22-378

38.8

39.5

0.3

0.1

8AFW

55.2

61.7

3.2

1.1

8A

SUG-22-379

27.8

29.5

1.2

0.1

8AFW

37.9

44.5

4.4

6.5

8A

SUG-22-380

24.9

26.8

1.5

1.2

8AFW

32.9

39.0

4.9

0.8

8A

SUG-22-381

30.4

30.9

0.3

0.1

8AFW

40.1

44.0

2.4

1.5

8A

SUG-22-382

34.0

38.2

3.4

0.0

8AFW

38.2

45.0

5.5

0.6

8A

SUG-22-383

31.7

34.0

2.1

10.1

8A

SUG-22-384

31.5

34.0

2.3

1.0

8A

SUG-22-385

39.7

51.3

6.5

1.8

8AFW

56.7

70.5

7.6

1.5

8A

SUG-22-386

25.1

27.3

1.9

0.1

8AFW

34.3

40.3

5.2

9.6

8A

SUG-22-387

25.0

30.0

4.5

0.4

8AFW

33.2

41.6

7.5

3.2

8A

SUG-22-388

33.1

42.5

6.8

2.7

8AFW

42.5

54.6

8.6

3.2

8A

SUG-22-389

32.5

45.4

7.3

3.8

8AFW

45.4

58.5

7.4

3.3

8A

SUG-22-390

40.0

57.7

10.7

7.2

8AFW

57.7

74.0

9.9

2.6

8A

SUG-22-391

38.0

41.6

3.3

0.6

8A

SUG-22-392

42.8

50.5

4.4

1.4

8AFW

66.0

67.5

0.9

2.0

8A

SUG-22-393

42.0

55.2

6.7

4.8

8AFW

61.5

65.3

1.9

2.4

8A

Including

49.0

55.2

2.8

7.1

8A

SUG-22-600

271.0

273.0

0.7

12.4

8A

293.5

297.8

1.6

0.2

8AFW

SUG-22-601

226.4

234.0

3.2

1.7

8A

250.0

263.0

5.4

0.8

8AFW

SUG-22-602

268.5

274.5

2.2

4.0

8A

290.2

295.7

2.2

11.7

8AFW

SUG-22-603

334.5

336.0

0.5

1.4

8A

372.0

375.0

1.0

3.8

8AFW

SUG-22-604

203.6

209.4

2.2

2.6

Unknown

316.0

333.6

6.3

0.1

8A

SUG-22-605

217.0

221.5

2.1

28.9

8AHW

SUG-22-606

331.8

349.4

7.4

0.0

8A

SUG-22-607

170.7

175.4

2.3

3.5

8AHW

309.3

315.3

3.1

0.0

8A

SUG-22-608

260.9

264.0

1.8

0.0

8A

SUG-22-609

198.2

201.2

2.0

0.1

8A

SUG-22-610

128.1

129.7

1.5

2.3

8A

SUG-22-611

141.5

147.0

4.9

2.5

8A

SUG-22-612

130.1

136.9

6.4

1.6

8A

SUG-22-900

166.0

168.5

2.2

1.5

9C

192.0

192.5

0.4

32.5

9A

SUG-22-901

206.1

208.3

1.6

0.0

9C

224.0

228.5

3.3

0.5

9A

SUG-22-902

231.2

232.3

0.7

0.0

9C

255.0

257.3

1.6

12.7

9A

SUG-22-903

257.9

261.4

0.7

12.0

9C

SUG-22-904

175.5

179.0

2.9

3.9

9C

204.0

210.0

5.1

1.7

9A

SUG-22-905

152.0

155.0

0.9

4.2

9C

181.9

185.7

1.2

0.1

9A

SUG-22-906

142.0

154.2

2.4

0.1

9C

163.4

165.1

0.3

4.5

9A

SUG-22-907

193.8

199.2

4.2

0.4

9C

215.8

217.4

1.3

75.0

9A

SUG-22-908

235.0

238.5

2.5

0.6

9A

SUG-22-909

229.0

231.5

2.0

1.8

9A

SUG-22-910

219.4

227.4

6.2

0.1

9A

SUG-22-911

186.8

188.7

1.6

27.3

9C

192.5

194.1

1.4

3.5

9A

SUG-22-912

288.5

292.0

2.2

0.3

9C

312.5

316.0

2.2

0.7

9A

SUG-22-913

262.7

264.9

1.4

0.0

9C

290.7

294.3

2.2

0.9

9A

SUG-22-914

221.4

222.1

0.5

0.0

9C

252.8

259.5

4.5

1.1

9A

SUG-22-915

224.5

226.7

1.4

0.0

9C

257.9

259.0

0.7

5.0

9A

SUG-22-916

189.5

193.5

2.9

0.1

9C

227.5

231.5

3.0

8.9

9A

SUG-22-917

173.8

176.8

2.4

0.9

9C

213.6

215.5

1.6

11.5

9A

SUG-22-918

166.5

169.2

2.3

1.2

9C

181.4

185.4

3.4

1.0

9A

SUG-22-919

173.3

183.2

8.6

1.8

9C

187.6

189.9

2.0

0.0

9A

SUG-22-920

153.1

157.4

3.8

11.4

9C

163.5

165.6

1.8

5.5

9A

SUG-22-921

156.9

163.0

5.5

3.5

9C

175.2

177.7

2.3

0.5

9A

SUG-22-922

145.2

149.8

4.4

4.2

9C

162.2

165.2

2.9

27.8

9A

SUG-22-923

154.8

156.8

1.9

18.9

9C

160.5

161.7

1.1

7.7

9A

SUG-22-924

146.0

149.0

2.9

9.8

9C

153.7

155.1

1.4

0.1

9A

SUG-22-925

143.7

145.7

1.9

1.3

9C

152.5

155.9

3.3

22.0

9A

SUG-22-926

139.4

142.0

2.6

0.1

9C

152.0

154.5

2.5

0.8

9A

SUG-22-927

146.0

149.0

2.9

0.1

9C

156.0

160.7

4.6

3.8

9A

SUG-22-928

141.7

143.5

1.7

0.1

9C

150.0

155.5

5.2

1.3

9A

SUG-22-929

175.0

179.0

3.7

0.2

9C

SUG-22-930

162.0

170.5

7.2

0.2

9C

186.1

187.4

1.1

0.0

9A

SUG-22-931

151.0

155.4

3.5

0.4

9C

159.9

163.3

2.7

5.6

9A

SUG-22-932

153.4

164.0

7.6

0.2

9C

183.4

184.0

0.4

0.0

9A

SUG-22-933

172.1

174.1

1.6

0.0

9C

198.5

200.3

1.4

0.0

9A

SUG-22-934

144.5

148.3

3.8

0.3

9C

161.5

165.7

4.2

0.0

9A

SUG-22-935

140.9

143.1

2.2

0.2

9C

183.0

186.0

3.0

0.1

9A

SUG-22-936

141.3

144.4

3.0

0.2

9C

182.8

183.6

0.8

0.2

9A

SUG-22-937

164.0

168.5

4.1

0.1

9C

186.9

196.8

9.0

0.0

9A

SUG-22-938

185.0

191.5

4.8

0.3

9C

206.2

207.9

1.3

0.0

9A

SUG-22-939

148.5

150.6

2.1

2.1

9C

164.5

168.5

3.9

0.0

9A

SUG-22-940

145.5

147.0

1.5

1.8

9C

164.5

166.5

1.9

0.2

9A

SUG-22-941

149.5

152.1

2.4

0.1

9C

163.5

164.5

0.9

0.2

9A

SUG-22-942

203.8

205.9

1.3

0.2

9C

SUG-22-943

147.5

149.5

1.9

0.1

9C

162.0

164.0

1.9

0.2

9A

SUG-22-944

183.0

186.0

2.4

11.1

9C

198.4

202.7

3.4

0.0

9A

SUG-22-945

162.6

164.5

1.7

0.1

9C

174.6

178.6

3.7

17.7

9A

JOY-21-961

207.1

209.0

1.4

3.0

SHW 2

217.0

220.7

2.7

0.1

SHW 1

JOY-21-962

61.0

65.5

4.1

1.7

609

231.5

235.4

3.6

0.4

SHW 2

248.1

250.0

1.8

0.3

SHW 1

JOY-21-963

272.9

281.0

5.9

0.2

SHW 1

JOY-21-964

282.1

287.3

5.0

0.2

8G

323.1

331.6

8.0

0.0

8F

JOY-21-965

292.0

305.2

10.7

0.0

8G

332.0

333.2

1.0

0.1

8F

JOY-21-966

334.1

337.5

2.4

0.0

8G

370.1

371.6

1.1

0.0

8F

JOY-21-967

272.1

275.1

2.6

0.1

8G

293.2

293.9

0.6

0.0

8F

JOY-21-968

304.8

308.5

3.3

3.5

8G

JOY-21-969

NSI

JOY-21-970

NSI

JOY-21-971

283.6

288.5

4.2

0.3

8G

330.0

331.0

0.9

0.1

8F

JOY-21-972

170.9

171.2

0.3

3.5

8A

JOY-21-973

NSI

JOY-21-974

NSI

JOY-21-975

401.4

404.2

2.2

1.6

8A

JOY-22-976

NSI

JOY-22-977

NSI

JOY-22-978

NSI

JOY-22-979

NSI

JOY-22-980

NSI

JOY-22-981

NSI

JOY-22-982

506.0

509.7

3.7

4.1

9C

519.3

524.0

4.6

0.5

9A

JOY-22-983

530.6

532.6

1.9

0.4

9C

544.2

546.8

2.5

0.3

9A

JOY-22-984

804.9

810.5

5.1

0.0

621

JOY-22-985

NSI

JOY-22-986

570.7

574.3

3.2

0.9

9C

581.1

585.0

3.5

0.9

9A

Notes: All Santoy drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Santoy results are cut to 75 g/t Au.

NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Table 5: All drill holes completed at Porky Main and Porky West during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Gold

(g/t Au)

Zone

GAS-22-142

257.0

265.5

7.9

4.8

Porky West

GAS-22-143

229.5

232.5

2.8

1.4

Porky West

GAS-22-144

200.0

205.5

5.3

2.7

Porky West

GAS-22-145

289.6

294.7

4.0

4.4

Porky West

GAS-22-146

255.9

261.0

4.5

3.0

Porky West

GAS-22-147

253.0

259.0

4.1

1.0

Porky West

GAS-22-149

216.8

219.0

1.9

3.0

Porky West

GAS-22-150

201.0

205.0

3.6

0.2

Porky West

GAS-22-151

185.2

197.0

9.1

0.4

Porky West

GAS-22-152

160.3

169.9

9.0

2.4

Porky West

GAS-22-153

165.0

177.0

9.2

6.0

Porky West

GAS-22-154

185.9

192.7

4.6

0.3

Porky West

GAS-22-155

151.2

159.4

7.9

3.8

Porky West

GAS-22-156

145.5

153.3

7.8

2.2

Porky West

GAS-22-157

139.8

147.0

6.5

1.4

Porky West

GAS-22-158

185.5

191.0

5.1

4.4

Porky West

GAS-22-159

178.0

195.0

16.5

3.2

Porky West

GAS-22-160

182.1

194.8

12.3

2.9

Porky West

GAS-22-161

213.1

230.0

14.7

3.0

Porky West

GAS-22-162

232.1

246.0

12.2

1.1

Porky West

GAS-22-165

214.4

227.0

11.1

12.8

Porky West

GAS-22-172

446.4

450.8

4.2

3.0

Porky West

PKY-22-001

25.2

30.0

4.8

0.3

Porky Main

42.5

59.0

16.5

0.8

PKY-22-002

13.6

16.6

3.0

0.6

Porky Main

20.5

24.4

3.9

0.7

39.0

43.8

4.8

1.3

69.0

72.0

3.0

5.5

94.6

101.2

6.6

1.9

PKY-22-003

50.5

55.0

4.5

0.2

Porky Main

59.5

64.0

4.5

4.5

82.0

89.5

7.5

1.5

93.5

102.0

8.5

0.6

112.1

117.0

5.0

4.3

123.0

131.4

8.4

7.4

PKY-22-004

73.6

87.0

13.4

0.9

Porky Main

91.5

99.0

7.5

0.4

121.5

126.0

4.5

0.7

140.5

144.8

4.3

0.3

152.3

156.8

4.5

0.8

PKY-22-005

47.3

54.8

7.5

2.6

Porky Main

60.8

75.0

14.2

0.6

83.0

92.3

9.3

5.5

PKY-22-006

16.5

24.0

7.5

0.4

Porky Main

33.2

39.2

6.0

0.6

54.2

58.7

4.5

0.9

93.6

102.1

8.5

5.9

PKY-22-007

6.3

30.0

23.7

1.3

Porky Main

55.9

62.0

6.1

0.5

66.5

71.0

4.5

0.2

PKY-22-008

10.1

23.6

13.5

0.3

Porky Main

PKY-22-009

13.2

36.3

23.1

0.7

Porky Main

60.5

63.5

3.0

0.7

93.0

97.5

4.5

0.6

PKY-22-010

85.0

92.5

7.5

2.2

Porky Main

104.5

109.0

4.5

0.2

PKY-22-011

NSI

Porky Main

PKY-22-012

35.6

42.6

7.0

0.4

Porky Main

PKY-22-013

53.6

62.0

8.4

0.5

Porky Main

PKY-22-014

NSI

Porky Main

PKY-22-015

35.2

58.3

23.1

0.8

Porky Main

PKY-22-016

99.7

102.7

3.0

0.6

Porky Main

121.8

127.3

5.5

0.7

PKY-22-017

53.0

57.5

4.5

0.9

Porky Main

PKY-22-018

NSI

Porky West

PKY-22-019

64.0

67.8

3.8

1.1

Porky West

PKY-22-020

49.0

55.0

6.0

0.3

Porky West

102.0

113.5

11.5

0.5

PKY-22-021

NSI

Porky West

PKY-22-022

12.0

15.3

3.3

1.9

Porky West

PKY-22-022A

NSI

Porky West

PKY-22-023

149.0

165.0

16.0

2.5

Porky West

PKY-22-024

135.5

146.0

10.5

0.7

Porky West

158.4

164.4

6.0

0.4

PKY-22-025

107.3

111.5

4.2

2.5

Porky West

125.0

131.0

6.0

2.2

137.0

140.0

3.0

0.6

PKY-22-025A

NSI

Porky West

PKY-22-026

59.7

67.0

7.3

2.1

Porky West

128.0

148.3

20.3

0.5

PKY-22-027

38.0

42.9

4.9

0.9

Porky West

47.3

51.8

4.5

1.5

82.1

85.0

2.9

0.8

97.5

117.0

19.5

0.7

121.5

124.5

3.0

0.6

PKY-22-028

51.0

82.3

31.3

1.9

Porky West

PKY-22-029

59.9

64.4

4.5

0.4

Porky West

Notes: All Porky Main and Porky West drilling intercepts reflect core length intersections. Porky Main and Porky West results are uncut, reported at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off and include a maximum of three meters internal dilution.

NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Table 6: All drill holes completed at the Shane target during the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

True Width

(m)

Gold

(Au g/t)

Zone

SHA-21-039

155.9

158.1

1.8

4.2

Shane HW

271.9

275.7

3.1

7.1

S1

380.7

383.4

2.2

1.7

S4

SHA-21-040

252.8

262.2

6.1

0.2

Shane HW

329.6

331.5

1.3

4.8

S1

450.2

455.3

3.5

0.3

S4

SHA-21-041

NSI

No Zone

SHA-21-042

NSI

No Zone

SHA-21-046

175.3

181.0

4.6

54.3

Shane HW

Including

175.3

177.0

1.0

172.0

Shane HW

315.0

323.8

7.2

2.1

S1

SHA-21-047

201.7

205.8

2.5

0.2

Shane HW

390.7

392.9

1.4

3.0

S1

SHA-21-048

301.2

306.9

4.4

2.0

S1

SHA-21-049

176.5

179.7

2.1

7.5

Shane HW

SHA-21-050

197.4

202.0

2.7

0.2

Shane HW

SHA-21-051

177.2

189.9

11.8

2.7

Shane HW

SHA-21-052

290.2

293.8

2.7

0.3

S1

361.0

363.4

1.8

1.3

S2

390.2

391.9

1.3

3.6

S3

396.3

399.3

2.3

2.5

S4

SHA-21-053

303.2

306.0

1.6

0.4

Shane HW

382.5

386.4

2.3

11.9

S1

412.4

414.4

1.2

0.7

S2

SHA-22-055

103.7

105.4

1.2

1.1

S1

160.2

162.2

1.4

2.7

S2

186.1

189.1

2.2

1.7

S3

208.3

212.3

2.9

0.3

S4

SHA-22-056

88.0

91.5

2.7

0.1

S1

100.8

103.1

1.8

0.9

S2

134.1

135.1

0.8

0.0

S3

173.6

174.6

0.8

4.0

S4

SHA-22-057

111.3

114.6

2.1

12.3

S1

120.0

122.5

1.6

0.0

S2

178.5

182.5

2.7

0.8

S3

SHA-22-058

154.1

158.7

2.2

1.7

S1

164.5

169.5

2.4

3.2

S2

SHA-22-059

111.8

112.4

0.4

0.0

S1

129.0

131.0

1.5

0.0

S2

SHA-22-060

126.0

129.9

2.3

1.3

S1

155.9

158.3

1.5

0.3

S2

241.5

243.3

1.1

0.3

S3

257.3

258.6

0.8

1.0

S4

SHA-22-061

155.6

157.6

0.9

0.6

S1

226.0

229.4

1.6

0.1

S2

261.4

266.6

2.5

0.3

S3

326.8

328.1

0.6

0.8

S4

SHA-22-063

259.0

261.0

1.1

0.7

Shane HW

SHA-22-064

225.0

230.5

1.8

0.2

Shane HW

SHA-22-065

136.0

140.6

2.5

6.5

S1

164.0

167.7

2.0

0.5

S2

241.5

244.5

1.7

0.7

S3

286.1

288.7

1.5

3.1

S4

SHA-22-066

196.0

197.6

1.0

7.9

S1

246.9

249.1

1.5

3.6

S2

311.0

313.0

1.4

0.0

S3

325.4

325.8

0.3

0.0

S4

SHA-22-067

226.0

227.2

0.6

2.6

S1

272.0

277.0

2.7

0.5

S2

SHA-22-068

10.5

12.8

1.1

0.0

S4

52.6

53.6

0.5

0.1

S3

138.8

140.8

1.1

1.6

S1

SHA-22-069

70.1

72.3

0.8

6.9

S3

142.5

144.0

0.6

0.0

S2

178.0

183.2

2.2

1.8

S1

SHA-22-070

54.0

56.0

0.9

0.0

S3

141.9

143.0

0.5

0.0

S2

174.0

175.4

0.7

1.2

S1

SHA-22-071

73.6

76.7

1.2

2.5

S3

163.0

166.3

1.3

0.2

S2

200.5

207.5

2.9

3.4

S1

SHA-22-072

61.0

62.0

0.4

0.4

S3

196.1

202.0

2.5

2.0

S1

SHA-22-073

369.8

373.4

2.0

1.0

Shane HW

476.0

478.0

1.1

0.9

S1

530.6

533.1

1.4

0.5

S2

556.0

559.0

1.7

0.9

S3

SHA-22-074

402.6

406.0

2.2

5.5

S1

SHA-22-075

314.5

318.3

2.8

1.2

S1

SHA-22-076

285.0

288.4

2.9

1.5

S1

372.3

374.0

1.5

2.7

S4

SHA-22-077

370.0

373.0

2.0

0.5

S1

SHA-22-078

777.0

782.6

3.5

0.1

S1

796.0

800.0

2.6

0.2

S2

SHA-22-079

721.4

726.1

3.1

0.3

S1

761.5

763.8

1.5

0.0

S2

SHA-22-080

779.8

781.5

1.0

0.0

S1

SHA-22-081

45.0

46.0

0.4

0.1

Unknown

494.8

496.4

0.8

4.1

S1

SHA-22-082

366.4

367.6

0.8

0.1

S1

372.0

373.5

1.1

0.0

S2

433.6

436.5

2.1

0.0

S3

464.4

472.7

6.0

0.5

S4

SHA-22-083

441.7

445.4

2.0

1.5

S1

472.0

473.0

0.5

0.0

S2

552.7

555.1

1.3

0.8

S3

613.8

617.9

2.3

0.4

S4

SHA-22-084

217.5

218.5

0.7

0.1

Shane HW

331.5

336.0

3.3

2.6

S1

371.5

373.0

1.1

0.1

S2

403.8

407.0

2.4

8.3

S3

SHA-22-085

28.3

32.0

2.2

1.6

Unknown

226.1

228.1

1.4

1.0

Shane HW

366.5

372.7

4.3

0.7

S1

399.4

402.3

2.0

0.7

S2

422.4

445.0

15.5

0.0

S3

459.1

461.7

1.9

0.4

S4

SHA-22-086

26.6

28.9

1.5

2.0

Unknown

199.4

202.2

1.9

2.5

Shane HW

365.0

369.5

3.2

0.2

S1

411.2

413.3

1.5

0.2

S2

442.6

443.5

0.6

0.4

S3

489.3

491.7

1.7

0.3

S4

SHA-22-089

714.6

717.1

1.6

0.8

S1

742.4

744.3

1.2

1.4

S2

787.0

789.3

1.5

0.1

S3

820.3

825.9

3.7

0.9

S4

SHA-22-090

736.4

740.0

2.2

1.8

S1

766.4

770.6

2.6

0.1

S2

821.0

822.0

0.6

0.1

S3

Notes: All Shane drilling intercepts reflect true width intersections. Shane results are uncut.

NSI - No Significant Intercepts

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Shane property drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee", December 8, 2022. Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 13N, NAD83 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The elevation datum is CGG2013.

Table 7: Supporting collar coordinates for surface drill holes at Santoy.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(deg.)

Dip

(deg.)

EOH Depth

(m)

JOY-21-961

599892

6170220

438

245

-50

258

JOY-21-962

600086

6170053

442

160

-52

426

JOY-21-963

600086

6170053

442

150

-55

426

JOY-21-964

600263

6169616

442

210

-45

510

JOY-21-965

600263

6169616

442

210

-55

525

JOY-21-966

600263

6169616

442

215

-72

621

JOY-21-967

600263

6169616

442

225

-65

402

JOY-21-968

600270

6169620

443

220

-50

375

JOY-21-969

600270

6169620

442

205

-65

396

JOY-21-970

600268

6169620

443

200

-45

366

JOY-21-971

600269

6169620

443

205

-55

375

JOY-21-972

600156

6169317

461

205

-55

876

JOY-21-973

600156

6169317

461

215

-75

426

JOY-21-974

600305

6169258

460

200

-47

426

JOY-21-975

600305

6169258

460

200

-67

465

JOY-22-976

598586

6171056

455

178

-45

528

JOY-22-977

598586

6171056

455

178

-65

444

JOY-22-978

598586

6171056

455

178

-75

408

JOY-22-979

598447

6171121

459

178

-45

372

JOY-22-980

598447

6171121

459

178

-65

381

JOY-22-981

598447

6171121

459

178

-88

396

JOY-22-982

599174

6171155

436

180

-58

591

JOY-22-983

599174

6171155

436

180

-67

636.4

JOY-22-984

599174

6171155

436

198

-65

942

JOY-22-985

599174

6171155

436

198

-72

333

JOY-22-986

599174

6171156

435

198

-72

654

Table 8: Collar coordinates for drill holes at the Porky Main and Porky West targets.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(deg.)

Dip

(deg.)

EOH Depth

(m)

GAS-22-142

584574

6174887

467

34

-69

300

GAS-22-143

584575

6174889

466

35

-59

270

GAS-22-144

584575

6174889

466

35

-46

252

GAS-22-145

584600

6174846

465

35

-70

340

GAS-22-146

584600

6174846

465

35

-62

321

GAS-22-147

584630

6174883

464

35

-72

300

GAS-22-149

584686

6174845

457

41

-58

255

GAS-22-150

584686

6174845

457

41

-50

362

GAS-22-151

584729

6174871

464

35

-64

270

GAS-22-152

584729

6174871

464

35

-50

264

GAS-22-153

584757

6174887

466

35

-64

261

GAS-22-154

584757

6174887

466

35

-72

291

GAS-22-155

584757

6174887

466

30

-55

237

GAS-22-156

584757

6174887

466

15

-48

246

GAS-22-157

584757

6174887

466

25

-48

258

GAS-22-158

584813

6174891

467

32

-69

327

GAS-22-159

584813

6174891

467

32

-54

252

GAS-22-160

584841

6174890

464

32

-55

318

GAS-22-161

584841

6174890

464

25

-71

306

GAS-22-162

584841

6174890

464

40

-72

360

GAS-22-165

584947

6174917

463

15

-72

363

GAS-22-172

584566

6174617

460

25

-45

522

PKY-22-001

585874

6174267

454

64

-47

111

PKY-22-002

585859

6174314

456

64

-47

102

PKY-22-003

585822

6174321

457

65

-45

135

PKY-22-004

585768

6174371

461

65

-52

160

PKY-22-005

585798

6174372

464

65

-50

162

PKY-22-006

585838

6174359

460

65

-48

162

PKY-22-007

585837

6174404

460

65

-48

120

PKY-22-008

585818

6174434

465

68

-45

90

PKY-22-009

585803

6174411

466

62

-50

120

PKY-22-010

585746

6174416

463

65

-50

162

PKY-22-011

585712

6174456

463

65

-50

150

PKY-22-012

585761

6174452

467

65

-50

132

PKY-22-013

585739

6174492

466

65

-49

120

PKY-22-014

585699

6174534

469

51

-51

111

PKY-22-015

585717

6174519

467

65

-57

111

PKY-22-016

585674

6174506

467

74

-48

150

PKY-22-017

585675

6174521

466

58

-51

141

PKY-22-018

585054

6174992

456

8

-45

132

PKY-22-019

585026

6174952

460

16

-55

132

PKY-22-020

584982

6175005

459

4

-50

144

PKY-22-021

585021

6174993

460

8

-45

141

PKY-22-022

584915

6175013

462

5

-42

77

PKY-22-022A

584915

6175013

462

5

-53

81

PKY-22-023

584930

6174936

461

5

-52

165

PKY-22-024

584890

6174953

463

8

-45

192

PKY-22-025

584805

6174912

467

3

-44

141

PKY-22-025A

584805

6174913

464

2

-45

88

PKY-22-026

584837

6174950

462

10

-43

171

PKY-22-027

584855

6174995

460

8

-45

150

PKY-22-028

584822

6175006

457

4

-45

141

PKY-22-029

584753

6174975

461

4

-45

120

Table 9: Collar coordinates for drill holes at the Shane target.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

(deg.)

Dip

(deg.)

Length

(m)

SHA-21-039

593064

6171593

454

40

-48

432

SHA-21-040

593064

6171593

454

17

-65

546

SHA-21-041

592482

6171922

438

10

-48

420

SHA-21-042

592482

6171922

438

10

-62

455

SHA-21-046

593064

6171593

454

40

-58

345

SHA-21-047

593064

6171593

454

40

-68

432

SHA-21-048

593064

6171593

454

57

-48

345

SHA-21-049

593064

6171593

454

57

-58

438

SHA-21-050

593064

6171593

454

57

-65

486

SHA-21-051

593062

6171590

454

15

-45

387

SHA-21-052

593074

6171590

453

0

-58

465

SHA-21-053

593074

6171590

453

0

-75

462

SHA-22-055

593361

6171612

446

45

-45

240

SHA-22-056

593361

6171612

446

0

-50

180

SHA-22-057

593361

6171612

446

0

-62

270

SHA-22-058

593361

6171612

447

0

-72

231

SHA-22-059

593305

6171644

443

22

-55

171

SHA-22-060

593305

6171644

443

22

-65

291

SHA-22-061

593305

6171644

443

22

-75

351

SHA-22-063

593313

6171657

444

225

-45

276

SHA-22-064

593313

6171657

444

250

-45

261

SHA-22-065

593302

6171646

445

0

-68

300

SHA-22-066

593302

6171594

445

30

-70

396

SHA-22-067

593302

6171594

445

45

-70

411

SHA-22-068

593313

6171805

444

190

-50

192

SHA-22-069

593313

6171805

444

190

-58

231

SHA-22-070

593313

6171805

445

205

-55

210

SHA-22-071

593314

6171804

446

210

-60

250

SHA-22-072

593313

6171804

444

220

-55

225

SHA-22-073

593044

6171567

455

22

-76

561

SHA-22-074

593045

6171567

456

22

-70

501

SHA-22-075

593045

6171567

456

22

-55

480

SHA-22-076

593045

6171567

456

22

-48

441

SHA-22-077

592995

6171606

453

20

-68

531

SHA-22-078

592857

6171462

452

15

-73

825

SHA-22-079

592857

6171463

454

5

-73

822

SHA-22-080

592854

6171463

452

352

-73

810

SHA-22-081

592995

6171606

453

20

-78

501

SHA-22-082

592922

6171650

456

20

-70

531

SHA-22-083

592922

6171649

455

25

-77

672

SHA-22-084

593048

6171563

457

30

-54

411

SHA-22-085

593048

6171565

458

35

-64

513

SHA-22-086

593048

6171565

458

48

-54

500

SHA-22-089

592669

6171515

455

22

-71

879

SHA-22-090

592668

6171513

452

12

-72

927



Contact

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046


