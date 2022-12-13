Strategic Investor Crescat Capital Exercises Warrants and Goliath Resources Receives Proceeds in Aggregate of $1,380,238

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 - Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to report it has received proceeds in aggregate of $1,380,238 over the past few weeks from 4,842,939 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") exercised. These set of Warrants had a strike price of $0.285 each and expire December 11, 2022, of which, 100% were all exercised prior to their expiry date.



Crescat Capital ("Crescat"), a strategic investor and largest shareholder of the Company accounted for 3,718,085 of these common share purchase warrants exercised for the sum of $1,059,654. Crescat currently owns 17.48% outright ownership of Goliath and 19.82% on a partially diluted basis.

After this Warrant exercise, Goliath has only 78,383,763 issued and outstanding common shares and 115,375,576 on a fully diluted basis.

About Crescat Capital

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry-leading absolute, and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks, and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat is taking activist stakes in the precious metals exploration industry today as one of its key macro themes.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Ltd. is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada.

