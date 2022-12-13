Midland Begins an Important Drilling Program Totalling 10,000 Metres on Its Gold and Ni-Cu Projects in Abitibi

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the beginning of a major drilling program, totalling more than 10,000 metres, on its gold and Ni-Cu projects in the Abitibi region.



This aggressive drilling program will test more than 40 of the best exploration targets developed over the past few years on the Company's projects in the Abitibi region, following historical drilling, geophysical and biogeochemical surveys. The five (5) projects targeted under the program are all located proximal to major gold-bearing structures in the Abitibi, such as the Cadillac-Larder Lake, Destor-Porcupine, Lower Detour /Bapst and Opawica-Guercheville faults. These large-scale regional structures are all important metallotects and host significant gold mines and/or deposits in Abitibi.

The drilling program, dubbed the Abitibi Discovery Drilling Program ("ADDP"), will mobilize one drill rig continuously for the full period from December 2022 to March 2023 on the following projects: Patris, Heva, Laflamme JV, Adam and Lewis projects. Planning and logistics are currently underway so as to successfully launch the program in December 2022.

Most of the targets are for orogenic gold but a few gold targets are also associated with alkaline intrusions that were previously identified on some projects such as Patris. This program will also test the best targets near the high-grade gold floats discovered on Laflamme JV that returned up to 28.7 g/t Au and 6.0 g/t Au in grab samples. Recently, new gold-bearing shear zones were discovered North of the gold-bearing floats and returned up to 18.9 g/t Au and 5.7 g/t Au in grab samples (see Midland's press release dated November 29, 2022). This program will also test Ni-Cu-Pt-Pd targets identified with the 3D model proximal to the Copernick zone which had returned 0.45% Ni, 0.33% Cu, 0.15 g/t Pt and 0.24 g/t Pd over 42.6 metres in hole LAF-16-38. Several untested VTEM conductors will be tested on Adam in the extension of the B26 deposit. On Lewis, a new structure with anomalous gold values, intersected over several metres in channel samples collected on the Red Giant and Golden Nest surface occurrences discovered in 2020 and 2021, will be the main target tested during the program.

Although most of the drilling targets have already been defined, additional fieldwork was completed during the summer to provide a maximum of information to assist with the final targeting and prioritization of targets. This work included high-resolution magnetic surveys, geophysical induced polarization surveys, as well as geochemistry surveys.

Midland intends to continue to actively develop its search for new partnerships for its wholly owned projects, including projects included in this drilling program.

Cautionary statement:

Note that grab and float sample grades may not be representative of mineralized zones.

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 50-gram fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) at ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Exploration programs are designed and results are interpreted by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Brunswick Exploration Inc., Osisko Development Corp.., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Corporation portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

