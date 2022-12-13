Kenorland Enters Definitive Agreement to Sell Lithium Projects to Targa Exploration

Vancouver, December 13, 2022 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Targa Exploration Corp., a British Columbia company, ("Targa") (CSE: TEX) pursuant to which Targa will acquire a 100% interest in and to 844 mining claims making up the Opinaca Lithium Project located within the James Bay region of northern Quebec (the "Opinaca Project"), along with rights to two mineral exploration license (MEL) applications which cover numerous lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences in eastern Manitoba (the "Superior Project" and together with the Opinaca Project, the "Projects").

As consideration for the Projects, Targa will issue to Kenorland 4,377,375 common shares of Targa, grant Kenorland a 3% net smelter royalty over the Projects and pay Kenorland $100,000 in cash at the closing of the sale of the Projects (the "Closing"). Following the Closing, Kenorland shall be entitled to receive 9.9% of the common shares or other equity securities issued by Targa in future financings until Targa has raised an aggregate of not less than $5,000,000 pursuant to such financings. The parties expect that the Closing will occur in January 2023.

About the Opinaca Project

Figure 1. Location Map of the Opinaca Project





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/147771_3589f14d8417b9f7_001full.jpg

The Opinaca Project covers 43,595 hectares and 40 kilometers of strike length within the Opinaca sub-province in the James Bay region of northern Quebec. The project covers a discrete cluster of highly anomalous and coincident regional lithium and cesium lake sediment geochemical anomalies which potentially suggest the presence of Li-Cs-Ta pegmatite mineralisation. There has been no recorded historical exploration completed in the project area.

About the Superior Project

Figure 2. Location Map of the Superior Project MEL applications





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/147771_3589f14d8417b9f7_002full.jpg

The Superior Project includes two mineral exploration license (MEL) applications totalling 19,029 hectares, located in eastern Manitoba, which cover the Red Sucker Lake and Red Cross Lake lithium-bearing pegmatite occurrences. At Red Cross Lake, the Eastern showing has been noted to contain a pegmatite dyke swarm with 17 parallel dykes with individual width up to 4m wide within a 50 meter wide corridor (Assessment Report 95009)*. Historical trenching and drill results have returned assays up to 1.25% Li2O and 2.86% Cs2O (Assessment Report 95009)*. Grab samples from the Western showing have returned assays up to 2.97% Li2O (Jambor 1967)** At Red Sucker Lake, historical grab samples at the SQ dyke returned assays of up to 3.4% Li2O (Chackowsky 1987)***. At the Tin Bar showing, historical grab samples returned up to 1.72% Li2O(Chackowsky 1987)***.

* Manitoba Assessment Report 95009

** Jambor, J L; Potter, R R. 1967, Rubidium-bearing Dykes, Gods River area, Manitoba; Geological Survey of Canada, Paper 67-15, 1967

*** Chackowsky, L.E. 1987, Mineralogy, geochemistry and petrology of pegmatitic granites and pegmatites at Red Sucker Lake and Gods Lake, northeastern Manitoba; M. Sc. thesis, University of Manitoba, 170 p.

Qualified Person

Janek Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project and Chicobi Project are held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation and the Hunter Project is held under option to Centerra Gold Inc. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, the Company holds the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project, optioned to Antofagasta, as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Zach Flood

President and CEO, Director

Tel: +1 604 363 1779

zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Scott Smits

Vice President of Exploration

Tel: +1 250 686 8135

scott@kenorlandminerals.com

