GoldON Grants Charitable Options to The Singh Foundation

Victoria, December 13, 2022 - GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") has granted 240,000 charitable stock options to The Singh Foundation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The charitable options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Singh Foundation is a registered non-profit charitable society that was established to create opportunities for youth by encouraging participation in their communities through sports and local programs. The Singh family has been part of the Surrey, British Columbia community for over 50 years and has seen how important it is for kids to be able to play in a healthy and safe environment. The goal of the Foundation is to provide that opportunity to all kids and families regardless of personal, societal, or economic barriers.

The Singh Foundation was founded by R. Bob Singh, P.Geo., who has been associated with the mineral exploration industry for over 30 years and has a strong technical background in evaluating and exploring gold and base metal mineral systems. Bob played a pivotal role in the recent success of Great Bear Resources that Kinross Gold acquired for $1.8 billion in February 2022.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes seven properties located in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Red Lake North, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and an eighth property located in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

