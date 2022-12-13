Grande Portage Resources Announces Excellent Results from Its Initial Environmental Testing at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Vancouver, December 13, 2022 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to report that it has received very positive acid base accounting (ABA) results from its Herbert Gold Property in S.E. Alaska.

ABA tests are done as part of the permitting process to demonstrate what the acid generating potential is for the rocks around the Herbert Gold Deposit. Geochemical Solutions LLC of Colorado, tested a total of eight baseline samples from wallrocks adjacent to the mineralized veins within the Herbert Gold Project area. All ABA samples reported low acid potential and very high neutralization potential such that all rocks are net acid consumers and therefor are unlikely to produce acid. In addition, surface waters were collected to assess chemistries and suspended solids. Geochemical Solutions LLC reports that "Chemically, the water is very clean with very low total dissolved solids."

Mr. Ian Klassen, CEO, reports, "These results demonstrate no potential issues for acid rock drainage at the Herbert Gold Project. The simple metallurgy and lack of identifiable environmental issues assist the company in developing the Herbert Gold Project's NI 43-101 Gold Resource shown below:"

Table 1. Gold Resource on Herbert Gold Project, May 12, 2021.

Classification Tonnes Grade (gpt) Ounces of Gold Indicated 3,637,000 10.23 1,196,800 Inferred 1,138,000 8.91 325,900

NI 43-101 report May 12, 2021. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol, P.Eng.

Note: Assay results from the 2021/2022 drill programs have not yet been added to the Company's resource calculation.

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t Au (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t Au (1,138,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated resource of 686,700 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.87 g/t Ag (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 169,300 ounces of silver at an average grade of 4.63 g/t silver (1,138,000 tonnes).

