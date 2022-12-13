Enerev5 Exploration Update

Toronto, December 13, 2022 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) (Enerev5 or the "Company") announces exploration plans for its "Barbara Bay" nickel, copper, cobalt project in Quebec that comprises about 33,200 hectares of contiguous claims.

The Barbara Bay property (Figure 1) is located 100 km northeast of Sept Iles, Quebec west of and adjacent to Lake Manitou. The property encompasses the entire contact of the Turtle Anorthosite Complex (TAC). Historic work by Soquem Inc. (Soquem) in the 1990s discovered outcrops of sulphide in anorthosite (see Figure 2) composed mainly of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite and containing anomalous nickel (Ni), copper (Cu) and Cobalt (Co). Although the TAC was fully mapped (Figure 3), very little exploration has occurred at the contact which was considered by Soquem to be favorable for Ni-Cu-Co mineralization (1997).



Figure 1 - Location map of Barbara Bay and Goals Met properties relative to Go Metals HSP Project.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7332/147848_dcfe02e704d7f8a0_002full.jpg

Drilling within the intrusion by Soquem was limited to a single drillhole which encountered a narrow zone of sulphide mineralization that returned 0.42% Ni, 0.17% Cu and 0.06% Co over 0.5 m. The drillhole did not intersect the contact and ended in a leucogabbro-norite at 197 m.

Subsequent airborne surveys in 1997/98 (see Figure 4) identified several conductors at or near the interpreted contact that do not appear to have been followed up. This vintage of survey is expected to be accurate to no better than 50-100 metres, enough resolution for staking purposes but not enough for a direct drilling program.

The Barbara Bay Property encircles the TAC which is about 250 km2 in size. This represents almost 60 km of favorable contact between the anorthosite and the surrounding gneissic and granitic country rocks. Enerev5 is preparing for a March 2023 airborne survey to identify conductive sulphide mineralization along the TAC contact for a follow-up drill program anticipated to be as early as summer 2023.



Figure 2 - Geology of Gaspe Peninsula, Quebec showing HSP and Turtle Anorthosite units.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7332/147848_dcfe02e704d7f8a0_003full.jpg

Steve Balch, one of the Vendors of the Barbara Bay property, is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this press release.

Figure 3 - Selective surface assays near the Turtle Anorthosite contact of the Barbara Bay project.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7332/147848_dcfe02e704d7f8a0_004full.jpg





Figure 4 - Selected conductive responses (yellow circles) near the Turtle Anorthosite contact of the Barbara Bay project.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7332/147848_img.jpg

