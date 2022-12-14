Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Officer Appointment And Grant Of Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF SECURITIES LAWS/
CALGARY, Dec. 13, 2022 - Tuktu Resources Ltd. ("Tuktu" or the "Company") (TSXV: TUK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sumir Saini as Vice President Land and Business Development. Mr. Saini has almost two decades of oil and gas experience in various leadership, land and business development-related roles, most recently as the President of Empire Oil Corp. Previously, Mr. Saini was Vice President, Land at Mount Bastion Oil & Gas Corp. and prior thereto, held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (and its predecessor, True Energy Trust) between 2006 and 2015.
In connection with this appointment and recent addition of Natalie Sweet to the Company's Board of Directors the Company is granting 950,000 options to purchase Common Shares ("Options"). Each Option is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share until December 13, 2027.
About Tuktu Resources Ltd.
