Benz Mining Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Toronto, December 14, 2022 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 14, 2022 in Perth, Western Australia.
At the Meeting, the following directors were re-elected: Evan Cranston, Mathew O'Hara, Nicholas Tintor and Peter Williams. In addition, shareholders of the Company approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan as described in the management information circular dated November 10, 2022 (the "Circular") as well as the re-appointment of Lancaster & David, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year, the approval of the 10% Placement Facility, the ratifications of prior issues of Placement Shares and the approval of Broker Options, all as described in the Circular.
Xavier Braud CEO Benz Mining Corp. Telephone +61 8 6143 6702 Email: info@benzmining.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147966
