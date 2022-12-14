Sienna to Acquire the 'Silver Peak South Lithium Project' in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Vancouver, December 14, 2022 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an option agreement with an arms length vendor to acquire 100% of the Silver Peak South Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada. The project consists of one contiguous block totaling approximately 1750 acres prospective for lithium. Management plans to commence work on this project early in 2023.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna, states, "We are very pleased to enter into this agreement for this new lithium project. We are very focused on the Clayton Valley of Nevada as it is home to the only producing lithium deposit in North America and we are now one of the largest landholders in Clayton Valley. We expect to be very active in 2023 on these Clayton Valley lithium projects at a time when lithium demand and prices are near all time highs. 2023 is shaping up to be a very exciting time for Sienna and Sienna shareholders."

Terms of the agreement are as follows: $10,000 within 5 days of signing the agreement, $100,000 on or before 6 months after the signing of the agreement and $150,000 on or before 12 months after signing the agreement. Once these terms are executed, Sienna will retain 100% of the claims. This agreement is subject to all applicable approvals.

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade battery metals deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada where the Company has made an initial lithium discovery and the recently acquired Silver Peak South Lithium Project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

