Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

09:05 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, December 14, 2022 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSX-V:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the terms of a non-brokered private placement (the "Flow-Through Offering") whereby the Company plans to raise approximately CDN $200,000.00 through the issuance of 1,600,000 units with a subscription price of CDN $0.125 per unit ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant to purchase one additional non flow-through Share ("Warrant Share") exercisable at a price of CDN $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue of the Units.

The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or before December 31, 2022.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the flow-through portion of the Flow-Through Offering to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses that are Flow-Through Mining Expenditures (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2022.

The proceeds from the Flow-Through Shares issued under the Flow-Through Offering will be used in part to fund the Company's 2023 exploration and evaluation program on the Peerless Project.

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 400,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of CDN $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN $40,000.00 (the "Non Flow-Through Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one Share and one non-transferable Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of CDN $0.20 for one year. The net proceeds will be used to pay agent's commissions and administrative expenses. The Non Flow-Through Offering is expected to close no later than December 31, 2022.

Both private placements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer

info@Bathurstmetalscorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DWPM
CA0712052079
www.bathurstmetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap